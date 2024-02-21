NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as Milne and Marsh openly mock Santner for going rogue with DRS howler
Black Caps
For all the intensity of the Trans-Tasman rivalry, the modern generation of cricketers is not afraid to indulge in light-hearted banter on the field. Mitchell Santner gave in to the pressure on Wednesday to go upstairs for an LBW only to be quickly told off by his teammates and opponents alike.
New Zealand were at their explosive best in the opening endeavour of the Chappell Hadlee Trophy as rapid half-centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped them put up a daunting 215/3 on the board in Wellington. However, given the firepower in Australia's ranks, the Kiwis were still desperate for early wickets which embarrassingly came to the fore for stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner in the fourth over of the game.
Adam Milne had managed to have the dangerous Travis Head holed out on the fourth ball, bringing Mitchell Marsh to the crease and the right-arm quick served a vicious inswinger first-up to comprehensively beat the Australian skipper all hands up. A defeaning appeal ensued but the umpire remained unfettered, thereby provoking an obligatory DRS discussion. Milne was quick to point out to his captain that there might have been an inside edge while Devon Conway with the gloves did not look too sure either. However, Santner made the cardinal sin of asking his predecessor Tim Southee for an opinion who was infamous for making emotionally charged DRS decisions and thus ended up signaling the T in the very last seconds. All chaos broke loose thereafter as Milne stopped in his tracks while going back to his mark to question his skipper with arms both arms extended wide while Marsh broke out into laughter knowing he was safe. Even Southee had a cheeky grin on his face, as did Santner, and after the first replay, the huddle had already broken up with players returning to their positions.
Hawk-eye eventually confirmed the ball was missing the stumps by nearly half a foot, much to the amusement of Twitterati.
February 21, 2024
I do NOT trust Mitchell Santner to make the DRS review decision he looks like a baby— Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) February 21, 2024
Mitch Marsh cant bat now— JSK (@imjsk27) February 21, 2024
Mitch Marsh Madness Needed— Anurag (@anurag_17_) February 21, 2024
Mitch marsh is the most economical bowler today ☠️☠️ #AusvsNz— Aditya (@Aditya82313733) February 21, 2024
Mitch Marsh's first T20I wicket since July 16, 2021#NZvAUS— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 21, 2024
Mitch Marsh Puli.— Kartheek_Özil (@Bareddykartheek) February 21, 2024
Mitch Marsh giving serious Don Mattingly #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/nQtS4gKoHg— Chelsea (@heyxie) February 21, 2024
What is Mitch Marsh thinking with that hair??— Bayley Fritsch's I'm back Hair (@FritschHair) February 21, 2024
Mitchell Marsh's power.— KH Naeem (@Khnaeem962) February 21, 2024
96 meter SIX against Mitchell Santner. #NZvsAUS