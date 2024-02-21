NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as Milne and Marsh openly mock Santner for going rogue with DRS howler

Adam Milne had managed to have the dangerous Travis Head holed out on the fourth ball, bringing Mitchell Marsh to the crease and the right-arm quick served a vicious inswinger first-up to comprehensively beat the Australian skipper all hands up. A defeaning appeal ensued but the umpire remained unfettered, thereby provoking an obligatory DRS discussion. Milne was quick to point out to his captain that there might have been an inside edge while Devon Conway with the gloves did not look too sure either. However, Santner made the cardinal sin of asking his predecessor Tim Southee for an opinion who was infamous for making emotionally charged DRS decisions and thus ended up signaling the T in the very last seconds. All chaos broke loose thereafter as Milne stopped in his tracks while going back to his mark to question his skipper with arms both arms extended wide while Marsh broke out into laughter knowing he was safe. Even Southee had a cheeky grin on his face, as did Santner, and after the first replay, the huddle had already broken up with players returning to their positions.