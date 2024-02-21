More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as David-Marsh outdo Conway-Ravindra carnage to produce all-time great finish

NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as David-Marsh outdo Conway-Ravindra carnage to produce all-time great finish

376

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mitchell Marsh's 72 set the stage for Tim David to go filibusters in the end and steal victory from under the Kiwis' noses

|

cricket.com.au

Australia crept past the finish line on the last ball in the first T20I against New Zealand to chase down a mammoth 216. Fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra followed by the economical Lockie Ferguson had set the stage for a Kiwi win but Tim David's late heroics ultimately proved decisive.

Brief score: AUS 216/4 [Marsh 72*(44), Warner 32(20); Santner 4-0-42-2] defeat NZ 215/3 [Ravindra 68(35), Conway 63(46); Marsh 3-0-21-1] by six wickets

Opting to bat first, New Zealand invoked flashbacks from their drubbing of Australia at the 2022 T20 World Cup with Finn Allen and Devon Conway taking Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell to the cleaners early on. The Kiwis had raced to 59 in just five overs when Mitchell Marsh handed the ball to namesake Starc after his impressive opening over and the left-arm quick instantly delivered, sending Allen packing for a 17-ball blitz of 32 with his second ball. A brief lull followed as Rachin Ravindra struggled to get going and was stuck on 14 off 16 at the halfway stage, with the score 97/1, when the momentum flipped once again. The southpaw's onslaught saw Adam Zampa be dispatched beyond the fence four times across two overs as he got to his half-century off just 29 deliveries. Conway, meanwhile, reached the milestone himself from 34 balls to put behind an extended slump as the duo combined for 113 runs at a strike rate exceeding 175. Like albatrosses, Rachin and Conway departed to Pat Cummins and Marsh respectively on successive deliveries, paving the path for Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips to muscle 41 runs in the last four overs and take the score to 215/3.

David Warner and Travis Head took to the field in response for the first time as opening partners in T20Is but could not quite replicate their stunning record in the longer format as Adam Milne scalped the latter in the fourth over with 29 runs on the board. Unfettered, Warner and skipper Marsh smoked Tim Southee for 22 runs in the very next over to ensure a handsome powerplay score of 56/1. With the fielding restrictions lifted, Santner brought himself into the attack and was greeted by two huge hits from Warner but ultimately had the last laugh by dismissing the veteran three balls later. The incoming Glenn Maxwell ensured the wicket made no impact on the scoring rate with a brutal 25-run cameo off just 10 balls before succumbing to Lockie Ferguson's raw pace. Meanwhile, Marsh kept gunning at the other end to bring up a 29-ball fifty -- aided by a dropped chance from Glenn Phillips -- but Josh Inglis' run-a-ball 20 meant 43 runs were still required off the last three overs. Ferguson further tightened the screws by conceding just eight in the 18th over to end with exemplary figures of 1/23 but Tim David's ensuing 10-ball 32 eventually got the job done, including a vehement flick on the last ball of the game with four needed that went through a diving Phillips in a finsh for the ages.  

What a finish!

Crazy

Superb

Absolute star

Unbelievable

Bang bang

He is the man!

What a chase!

Power hitting

Take a bow!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all