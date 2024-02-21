NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as David-Marsh outdo Conway-Ravindra carnage to produce all-time great finish
Mitchell Marsh's 72 set the stage for Tim David to go filibusters in the end and steal victory from under the Kiwis' noses|
cricket.com.au
Australia crept past the finish line on the last ball in the first T20I against New Zealand to chase down a mammoth 216. Fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra followed by the economical Lockie Ferguson had set the stage for a Kiwi win but Tim David's late heroics ultimately proved decisive.
Brief score: AUS 216/4 [Marsh 72*(44), Warner 32(20); Santner 4-0-42-2] defeat NZ 215/3 [Ravindra 68(35), Conway 63(46); Marsh 3-0-21-1] by six wickets
Opting to bat first, New Zealand invoked flashbacks from their drubbing of Australia at the 2022 T20 World Cup with Finn Allen and Devon Conway taking Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell to the cleaners early on. The Kiwis had raced to 59 in just five overs when Mitchell Marsh handed the ball to namesake Starc after his impressive opening over and the left-arm quick instantly delivered, sending Allen packing for a 17-ball blitz of 32 with his second ball. A brief lull followed as Rachin Ravindra struggled to get going and was stuck on 14 off 16 at the halfway stage, with the score 97/1, when the momentum flipped once again. The southpaw's onslaught saw Adam Zampa be dispatched beyond the fence four times across two overs as he got to his half-century off just 29 deliveries. Conway, meanwhile, reached the milestone himself from 34 balls to put behind an extended slump as the duo combined for 113 runs at a strike rate exceeding 175. Like albatrosses, Rachin and Conway departed to Pat Cummins and Marsh respectively on successive deliveries, paving the path for Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips to muscle 41 runs in the last four overs and take the score to 215/3.
David Warner and Travis Head took to the field in response for the first time as opening partners in T20Is but could not quite replicate their stunning record in the longer format as Adam Milne scalped the latter in the fourth over with 29 runs on the board. Unfettered, Warner and skipper Marsh smoked Tim Southee for 22 runs in the very next over to ensure a handsome powerplay score of 56/1. With the fielding restrictions lifted, Santner brought himself into the attack and was greeted by two huge hits from Warner but ultimately had the last laugh by dismissing the veteran three balls later. The incoming Glenn Maxwell ensured the wicket made no impact on the scoring rate with a brutal 25-run cameo off just 10 balls before succumbing to Lockie Ferguson's raw pace. Meanwhile, Marsh kept gunning at the other end to bring up a 29-ball fifty -- aided by a dropped chance from Glenn Phillips -- but Josh Inglis' run-a-ball 20 meant 43 runs were still required off the last three overs. Ferguson further tightened the screws by conceding just eight in the 18th over to end with exemplary figures of 1/23 but Tim David's ensuing 10-ball 32 eventually got the job done, including a vehement flick on the last ball of the game with four needed that went through a diving Phillips in a finsh for the ages.
What a finish!
February 21, 2024
Crazy
DAMNNN. Tim David did it. Four off the last ball. Phillips missed it man. Just had to stop that.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 21, 2024
Superb
Man. What a game!!!— Trent Copeland (@copes9) February 21, 2024
Going to be a seriously good month of cricket in New Zealand.
Unreal from Tim David + Mitch Marsh 🤯#NZvAUS
Absolute star
TIM DAVID YOU ABSOLUTE STAR! BUY HIM A PINT! #NZvAUS— Ash (@_hattrickash_) February 21, 2024
Unbelievable
What an innings from Tim David!— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 21, 2024
Runs: 31*
Balls: 10
6s: 3
SR: 310
Marsh was top notch but Tim has come over and smashed the difference out of the park.#NZvAUS
Bang bang
TIM DAVID!!!!!!— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) February 21, 2024
He is the man!
Thank you Tim David . You are the man. Much appreciated mate . Take a bow #NZvAUS— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) February 21, 2024
What a chase!
Tim David finishes off it in style , What a chase lads 🔥🔥🔥— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) February 21, 2024
Some t20i batters from Asia can't relate to this 🥱
Exams over and What a time to be back on this App🔥🔥💥#AUSvsNZ #INDvsENG#CricketTwitter #ktwitter #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ss8qpRjmxE
Power hitting
Tim David hits Tim Southee for 6, 2, 4 to help team David beat team Southee.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 21, 2024
Take a bow!
What. a. win.— Menners 🎙 (@amenners) February 21, 2024
Take a bow Tim
David!#NZvsAUS