NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as David-Marsh outdo Conway-Ravindra carnage to produce all-time great finish

David Warner and Travis Head took to the field in response for the first time as opening partners in T20Is but could not quite replicate their stunning record in the longer format as Adam Milne scalped the latter in the fourth over with 29 runs on the board. Unfettered, Warner and skipper Marsh smoked Tim Southee for 22 runs in the very next over to ensure a handsome powerplay score of 56/1. With the fielding restrictions lifted, Santner brought himself into the attack and was greeted by two huge hits from Warner but ultimately had the last laugh by dismissing the veteran three balls later. The incoming Glenn Maxwell ensured the wicket made no impact on the scoring rate with a brutal 25-run cameo off just 10 balls before succumbing to Lockie Ferguson's raw pace. Meanwhile, Marsh kept gunning at the other end to bring up a 29-ball fifty -- aided by a dropped chance from Glenn Phillips -- but Josh Inglis' run-a-ball 20 meant 43 runs were still required off the last three overs. Ferguson further tightened the screws by conceding just eight in the 18th over to end with exemplary figures of 1/23 but Tim David's ensuing 10-ball 32 eventually got the job done, including a vehement flick on the last ball of the game with four needed that went through a diving Phillips in a finsh for the ages.