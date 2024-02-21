More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Warner's flying kiss kills booing Wellington with kindness

NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Warner's flying kiss kills booing Wellington with kindness

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

David Warner's opening salvo was ended by a belligerent Mitchell Santner

|

It is no secret that Australian cricketers are not the most loved people in neighboring New Zealand, particularly someone as inflammatory as David Warner. However, the veteran let his maturity reflect through his obligatory riposte in Wellington when he simply blew a kiss to make the boos die down.

Australia got off to a flying start with the bat while chasing 216 on their opening match of the New Zealand tour with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh getting off the blocks quickly to help score 56 runs in the powerplay. David Warner, meanwhile took a few balls to get going but found his rhythm soon enough and was already firmly on song by the time Mitchell Santner took the ball in hand for the first time in seven over. An intense battle ensued, capped off by a moment that is bound to make the Trans-Tasman rivalry's folklore. 

Marsh took a single off the first ball of Santner's over to hand strike to Warner who brutally dispatched the left-arm spinner beyond the fence with a handsome slog sweep right off the bat. Santner responded by pitching the ball shorter but it made little difference to the result as Warner sought the same region of the field for another maximum, albeit this time with a pull shot. Realizing that Warner was using the zip off the surface, Santner switched tactics to float the next two balls and earned precious dots thereby before using his final delivery to lure his counterpart into a big hit by dragging the ball a tad wider. Warner obliged and only managed a top edge to hole out at long-on and depart for a riveting 20-ball 32.

The crowd at Wellington was ready to receive their rival with aplomb and rang out in loud boos as Warner walked off the ground but the opener has never been one to go silently into the night. The 37-year-old brought two fingers to his lips and blew a kiss towards the stands accompanied by a dismissive wave, thus sending Twitterati into a frenzy.

Nice reply from Warner!

Good question

Interesting

Strong comeback!

Nothings safe

Tough blow

Interesting Matchup

Little wave

lol

Loved it

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all