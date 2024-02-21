NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Warner's flying kiss kills booing Wellington with kindness

Marsh took a single off the first ball of Santner's over to hand strike to Warner who brutally dispatched the left-arm spinner beyond the fence with a handsome slog sweep right off the bat. Santner responded by pitching the ball shorter but it made little difference to the result as Warner sought the same region of the field for another maximum, albeit this time with a pull shot. Realizing that Warner was using the zip off the surface, Santner switched tactics to float the next two balls and earned precious dots thereby before using his final delivery to lure his counterpart into a big hit by dragging the ball a tad wider. Warner obliged and only managed a top edge to hole out at long-on and depart for a riveting 20-ball 32.