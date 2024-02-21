NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Warner's flying kiss kills booing Wellington with kindness
David Warner's opening salvo was ended by a belligerent Mitchell Santner|
It is no secret that Australian cricketers are not the most loved people in neighboring New Zealand, particularly someone as inflammatory as David Warner. However, the veteran let his maturity reflect through his obligatory riposte in Wellington when he simply blew a kiss to make the boos die down.
Australia got off to a flying start with the bat while chasing 216 on their opening match of the New Zealand tour with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh getting off the blocks quickly to help score 56 runs in the powerplay. David Warner, meanwhile took a few balls to get going but found his rhythm soon enough and was already firmly on song by the time Mitchell Santner took the ball in hand for the first time in seven over. An intense battle ensued, capped off by a moment that is bound to make the Trans-Tasman rivalry's folklore.
Marsh took a single off the first ball of Santner's over to hand strike to Warner who brutally dispatched the left-arm spinner beyond the fence with a handsome slog sweep right off the bat. Santner responded by pitching the ball shorter but it made little difference to the result as Warner sought the same region of the field for another maximum, albeit this time with a pull shot. Realizing that Warner was using the zip off the surface, Santner switched tactics to float the next two balls and earned precious dots thereby before using his final delivery to lure his counterpart into a big hit by dragging the ball a tad wider. Warner obliged and only managed a top edge to hole out at long-on and depart for a riveting 20-ball 32.
The crowd at Wellington was ready to receive their rival with aplomb and rang out in loud boos as Warner walked off the ground but the opener has never been one to go silently into the night. The 37-year-old brought two fingers to his lips and blew a kiss towards the stands accompanied by a dismissive wave, thus sending Twitterati into a frenzy.
When does this David Warner farewell thing actually end? He's good but he's not THAT good, getting a bit weird. #NZvsAUS— @Trader12 (@trader12blog) February 21, 2024
Crowd reaction was interesting to Warner walking off. He waved them back with a kiss😂.#NZvsAUS— Sportyguy (@nikcriclover) February 21, 2024
After conceding two back-to-back sixes, Satner makes a strong comeback, dotting the next two balls and ultimately getting David Warner out. A commendable effort from the New Zealand spinner.#NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mBvg8vDthw— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) February 21, 2024
David Warner departs but Australia will back themselves to win this high scoring Chase.— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 21, 2024
Glenn Maxwell as usual playing a blinder in the middle with Captain Marsh.
Nothing is safe against this Australian Batting Power house.#NZvsAUSpic.twitter.com/GmSNeNTyMg
Tough Blow for Australia! Warner caught by Glen Phillips off Santer after a well-played 32 runs off 20 balls.💔😒 Australia at 69/2 in 7 overs, chasing 147 more. The game intensifies 🔥🏏#NZvsAUS https://t.co/OBCxxOiV5O pic.twitter.com/zG3HM50eha— Ayesha Gul (@ayesha_cric) February 21, 2024
David Warner against Mitchell Santner in T20Is— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) February 21, 2024
Runs scored : 24
Balls faced : 19
Strike Rate : 126.3
No of times dismissed : Twice
Average : 12#NZvsAUS
David Warner serenaded off the field by a chorus of boos from the crowd. He gives them a little wave as he walks off#NZvAUS— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) February 21, 2024
The ad following Warner leaving the field is too good (sound up and watch to the end) 😂😂 #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/XjzCsZtYET— Jonesy (@dougierydal) February 21, 2024
Loved that from Warner, admittedly not his biggest fan but that send off was trash. Hope they are giving kuggeleijn the same treatment next week... #NZvsAUS— Dominic McCarthy (@dominicmccarthy) February 21, 2024