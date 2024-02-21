PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Usama Mir and Khushdil Shah's dropped sitters extend Multan’s fielding woes

‌Lahore Qalandar had a shaky start after losing openers Sahibzada Farhan in the second over. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Qalandar skipper Fakhar Zaman cruised the batting with a splendid 94-run partnership and took their side to 95/1 in 12 overs. However, Multan Sultans continued their poor fielding form as Usama Mir and Khushdil Shah missed a few easy catches paving the way for the Qalandars to put up a solid 166/5 in 20 overs.

The first instance of poor fielding unfolded in the 16th over when Abbas Afridi delivered a slower ball to Jahandad Khan, resulting in a top-edge towards backward square leg where Usama Mir was stationed. Mir sprinted in but fluffed the straightforward catch, the ball bouncing off his hands thrice before hitting the ground. Meanwhile, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan approached Mir, patting his back with a reassuring smile. However, Afridi, visibly displeased, marched back to his bowling mark, his frustration palpable as he prepared to bowl the next delivery.

The following instance of poor fielding unfolded with Multan Sultans' Khushdil Shah, who had missed two easy catches against Islamabad United yesterday. In the first delivery of the 17th over, Afridi delivered a length ball to Khan who lofted the ball towards long-on. Shah sprinted a considerable distance, and dove to reach the ball, but unfortunately, failed to grasp it. Afridi's frustration was evident once again as the missed opportunity left him visibly discontented.

The woes persisted for the Sultans as, in a cruel twist of fate, Shah repeated the same blunder. Afridi delivered a full-length ball to Khan, who attempted to loft it towards long-on. Shah, stationed there once again, failed to capitalize, his hands failing to secure the ball, allowing it to slip through. Meanwhile Rizwan, typically one to offer consolation, seemed reluctant to extend a reassuring pat on Shah's back, a gesture he had readily offered yesterday.

The Twitterverse was left in disbelief as Multan Sultan's persistent fielding woes unfolded, prompting a surge of frustrated expressions on social media platforms.

Usama Mir dropped Jahandad... It was almost another wicket for Abbas... — 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗿 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻 (@Ansarkhan771) February 21, 2024

And this time its Usama Mir 😾🏏#MSvLQ #PSL2024 #HBLPSL9 — 𝔸𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕪❁ (@wordsbyher_) February 21, 2024

Since from Yesterday Khushdil shah dropped at least 4 catches. What happen with this man? #PSL2024 #PSL9 #MSvLQ #KhulKeKhel — Unscripted (@unscripted1905) February 21, 2024

KHUSHDIL SHAH WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!!!!!#LQvMS #MSvLQ #PSL9 — Mehreen Khan (@Mehreen_khan529) February 21, 2024