PSL | Twitter reacts as Pollard show overhauls Babar's lone heroics in comfortable Karachi win over Peshawar

Karachi Kings got off to a dream start after opting to bowl first as Shoaib Malik struck down Saim Ayub on the very first ball of the match with a well-executed arm ball. Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali further added to Peshawar Zalmi's misery by getting rid of Mohammad Haris and Tom-Kohler Cadmore for cheap respectively to leave Peshawar reeling at 42/3 at the end of the powerplay. As is often the case, the onus fell on Babar Azam's shoulders to rescue the team from the precarious situation and he proved equal to the task. The skipper eclipsed the major milestone of 10,000 career T20 runs with a boundary in the second over and later brought up a 37-ball half-century in the 12th over with a gorgeous maximum over Tabraiz Shamsi's head. His 68-run partnership with Rovman Powell followed by a 28-run stand with Asif Ali had flipped the momentum back in Peshawar's favour but as it turned out, no other player in the team apart from these three could cross over into double digits. Hamza got rid of both Babar and Aamer Jamaal in the 18th over before Hasan wrapped up the innings for 154 with two more blows in the final over, while Daniel Sams also finished with exemplary figures of 2/28.