SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Nissanka-Kamidu heroics going in vain as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka embarked their innings with a promising start, as openers Kusal Mendis and Patthum Nissanka orchestrated a confident display, propelling their side to 44/0 within five overs. However, their momentum faced a setback when Fareed Ahmad managed to break the Lankan opening partnership during the powerplay, dismissing Mendis. Sri Lanka maintained their composure and reached a commendable 64/1 by the end of the powerplay. Nonetheless, the crafty Afghan spinner, Noor Ahmad, struck a crucial blow by claiming the wicket of Kusal Perera shortly after the powerplay. The departure of the Lankan skipper further compounded their woes, leaving the hosts at 99/3 by the 10th over. However, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kamindu Mendis rose to the occasion, putting together a 53-run partnership that steered Sri Lanka to 143/4 by the 14th over. Despite their efforts, the Afghan bowling contingent launched a spirited comeback, dismissing Samarawickrama and Angelo Mathews, leaving Sri Lanka at 151/5 by the 16th over. Nevertheless, Kamindu remained confident, anchoring the innings with his composed 65-ball 39, laying the groundwork for his side's pursuit of victory. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka faltered to capitalize on the promising batting by Kamindu's innings, succumbing to the pressure exerted by Afghanistan's disciplined bowling in the 18th and 19th overs. As a result, the hosts finished their innings at 206/6 after 20 overs. However, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20 series 2-1 with Afghanistan recovering from their woes and winning the last encounter.