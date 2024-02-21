SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Nissanka-Kamidu heroics going in vain as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka

SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Nissanka-Kamidu heroics in vain as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka
In a thrilling finale at Dambulla, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by three runs. Chasing 210 runs by Afghanistan, the Lankan batting failed to build a stable partnership in the lower order cost them the game as Sri Lanka managed to win the three-game T20 series 2-1 with a clinical tournament.
Sri Lanka embarked their innings with a promising start, as openers Kusal Mendis and Patthum Nissanka orchestrated a confident display, propelling their side to 44/0 within five overs. However, their momentum faced a setback when Fareed Ahmad managed to break the Lankan opening partnership during the powerplay, dismissing Mendis. Sri Lanka maintained their composure and reached a commendable 64/1 by the end of the powerplay. Nonetheless, the crafty Afghan spinner, Noor Ahmad, struck a crucial blow by claiming the wicket of Kusal Perera shortly after the powerplay. The departure of the Lankan skipper further compounded their woes, leaving the hosts at 99/3 by the 10th over. However, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kamindu Mendis rose to the occasion, putting together a 53-run partnership that steered Sri Lanka to 143/4 by the 14th over. Despite their efforts, the Afghan bowling contingent launched a spirited comeback, dismissing Samarawickrama and Angelo Mathews, leaving Sri Lanka at 151/5 by the 16th over. Nevertheless, Kamindu remained confident, anchoring the innings with his composed 65-ball 39, laying the groundwork for his side's pursuit of victory. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka faltered to capitalize on the promising batting by Kamindu's innings, succumbing to the pressure exerted by Afghanistan's disciplined bowling in the 18th and 19th overs. As a result, the hosts finished their innings at 206/6 after 20 overs. However, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20 series 2-1 with Afghanistan recovering from their woes and winning the last encounter.
Afghanistan get a consolation win in their final game on their tour of SL— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) February 21, 2024
Afghanistan finally have won a game in their tour of Sri Lanka 2024! Lost the Test, lost 2 T20IS and finally win the last T20I!— Souvik 45© (@SouvikPurkaya16) February 21, 2024
Thrilling win by #AFG over #SL! #T20Cricket #AFGvsSL @ICC— Bhupendra Nirajan (@bnirajan) February 21, 2024
Sri Lanka have been robbed of a whitewash all courtesy of an umpire of their own :/— Amey Pethkar (@ameypethkar9) February 21, 2024
19.4 was well high for a no-ball call. #SLvsAFG