SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Nissanka-Kamidu heroics going in vain as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a thrilling finale at Dambulla, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by three runs. Chasing 210 runs by Afghanistan, the Lankan batting failed to build a stable partnership in the lower order cost them the game as Sri Lanka managed to win the three-game T20 series 2-1 with a clinical tournament.

‌Afghanistan's decision to bat first paid dividends as openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz launched a barrage of boundaries, propelling their team to an impressive 72/0 by the end of the powerplay. However, Sri Lanka found a breakthrough when Akila Dananjaya dismissed Zazai, breaking the 88-run stand and providing a crucial breakthrough in the eighth over. Despite Ibrahim Zadran's early departure, all eyes turned to Azmatullah Omarzai and Gurbaz to build a substantial total for Afghanistan, who stood at 97/1 after eight overs. Gurbaz, in particular, accelerated his innings, reaching his half-century in just 28 deliveries, guiding Afghanistan to a promising 134/2 by the 13th over. However, his departure for a blazing 70 off 43 deliveries left the responsibility on Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi to consolidate the innings. Despite stable partnerships in the middle order, Sri Lanka's young talent Matheesa Pathirana struck twice in the 19th over, removing both Omarzai and Karim Janat, and disrupting Afghanistan's momentum. With a late flurry of runs, Afghanistan managed to post a challenging total of 209/5 in their allotted 20 overs, showcasing resilience despite the late setbacks. 

Sri Lanka embarked their innings with a promising start, as openers Kusal Mendis and Patthum Nissanka orchestrated a confident display, propelling their side to 44/0 within five overs. However, their momentum faced a setback when Fareed Ahmad managed to break the Lankan opening partnership during the powerplay, dismissing Mendis. Sri Lanka maintained their composure and reached a commendable 64/1 by the end of the powerplay. Nonetheless, the crafty Afghan spinner, Noor Ahmad, struck a crucial blow by claiming the wicket of Kusal Perera shortly after the powerplay. The departure of the Lankan skipper further compounded their woes, leaving the hosts at 99/3 by the 10th over. However, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kamindu Mendis rose to the occasion, putting together a 53-run partnership that steered Sri Lanka to 143/4 by the 14th over. Despite their efforts, the Afghan bowling contingent launched a spirited comeback, dismissing Samarawickrama and Angelo Mathews, leaving Sri Lanka at 151/5 by the 16th over. Nevertheless, Kamindu remained confident, anchoring the innings with his composed 65-ball 39, laying the groundwork for his side's pursuit of victory. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka faltered to capitalize on the promising batting by Kamindu's innings, succumbing to the pressure exerted by Afghanistan's disciplined bowling in the 18th and 19th overs. As a result, the hosts finished their innings at 206/6 after 20 overs. However, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20 series 2-1 with Afghanistan recovering from their woes and winning the last encounter. 

Whatta thrilling win!

Brilliant win!

What a win bruh!!

Wonderful victory!

What a day for them!

This is very poor!

This is called cricket!

They didn't do it!

What was this?

LOL!

 

