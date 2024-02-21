WATCH, CK Nayudu Trophy | Andhra’s Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over against Railways

Choosing to bat first, Andhra ended day 1 at 372/7. Vamshhi, along with his opening partner K Nikhileshwar put up a 92-run stand. Vamshhi scored 110 runs off 64 runs in the match which included nine fours and ten sixes. Krishna unleashed an aggressive assault on the spinner right from the initial delivery, launching the ball over long-on with a colossal six. Undeterred, he continued his onslaught, delivering five consecutive sixes, each more awe-inspiring than the previous one. The electric atmosphere in the stadium reached a fever pitch as the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating every exceptional shot. In a breathtaking display of dominance, Krishna accomplished the rare feat of securing a century in a mere 54 balls, leaving spectators and opponents alike in utter amazement.