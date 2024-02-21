WATCH, CK Nayudu Trophy | Andhra’s Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over against Railways
Andhra wicketkeeper Vamshhi Krishna hit six sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh in the CK Nayudu U-23 trophy in their Elite Group D league match at ACA-YSRR stadium in Kadapa. The opener went on to score a breathtaking 110 off just 64 deliveries in a brutal display of big hitting.
Choosing to bat first, Andhra ended day 1 at 372/7. Vamshhi, along with his opening partner K Nikhileshwar put up a 92-run stand. Vamshhi scored 110 runs off 64 runs in the match which included nine fours and ten sixes. Krishna unleashed an aggressive assault on the spinner right from the initial delivery, launching the ball over long-on with a colossal six. Undeterred, he continued his onslaught, delivering five consecutive sixes, each more awe-inspiring than the previous one. The electric atmosphere in the stadium reached a fever pitch as the crowd erupted in cheers, celebrating every exceptional shot. In a breathtaking display of dominance, Krishna accomplished the rare feat of securing a century in a mere 54 balls, leaving spectators and opponents alike in utter amazement.
𝟔 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐄𝐒 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa.Relive 📽️ those monstrous hits 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #CKNayudupic.twitter.com/MTlQWqUuKP
