PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Iftikhar Ahmad's sensational cameo leads Multan to victory over Lahore Qalandars

‌Lahore Qalandars' decision to bat first didn't yield the desired start as they lost their in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan in just the second over of the game. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Fakhar Zaman stepped up to the crease, shouldering the responsibility of Lahore's batting. The pair exhibited remarkable resilience, guiding their side to a promising 49/1 at the end of the powerplay. Van der Dussen's elegance was on full display as he notched up a brilliant half-century off just 34 deliveries, anchoring the innings with finesse. Their partnership flourished, propelling the Qalandars to a commanding 95/1 after 12 overs. The momentum, however, saw a slight shift when Usama Mir broke the van der Dussen-Zaman alliance by dismissing the former. Subsequently, Lahore's middle order faced some turbulence, with Sikandar Raza and Jahandad Khan unable to capitalize on the foundation laid by the top order. Despite the brief stumble, Lahore Qalandars found their footing again, aided by some lapses in the Sultan's fielding. A resilient 22-run partnership between Carlos Brathwaite and Abdullah Shafique further bolstered their total of 166/5 in 20 overs.