PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Iftikhar Ahmad's sensational cameo leads Multan to victory over Lahore Qalandars
In a thrilling encounter, Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at Multan. Chasing 167 runs, the Multan innings was powered by Rizwan’s splendid half-century blended with Iftikhar Ahmad’s cameo of 34 runs in 11 deliveries, ultimately guiding their side to the third successive victory.
Multan Sultans were off to a dreadful beginning losing Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks before the powerplay. However, Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan guided their side to 38/2 at the end of the powerplay. Unfortunately, Yasir was dismissed in the eighth over, courtesy of Qalandar’s George Linde’s tossed-up spin. Nonetheless, Rizwan, like a true leader, took on the Lahore bowling and scored a 50 off 41 deliveries taking his side to 86/3 in 12 overs. Rizwan along with David Willey built a beautiful 75 runs stand capitalizing on their batting prowess and taking the Sultans to 121/3 in 16 overs. The game took a turn when Zaman Khan dismissed Rizwan (82 off 59) in the 17th over, and Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi removed David Willey (25 off 23) in the 18th over. However, Multan's Iftikhar Ahmad unleashed a storm in the 19th over, scoring an explosive 34 runs off just 11 deliveries, securing a remarkable victory for his side. With the win, Multan Sultans claimed their third consecutive victory, solidifying their position at the top of the points table.
