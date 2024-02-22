‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout





Quetta Gladiators’ decision to bowl first during the toss panned out well after their bowlers pegged back at the Islamabad batters post a 60-run powerplay. While Agha Salman was trying to hold the fort from one end, a bizarre strategy from Wasim Jr almost outdid the batter until Jason Roy’s ‘Spirit of the Cricket’ mindset denied the appeal.

On the fourth ball of the eleventh over, Wasim Jr dished a short-of-a-length delivery at middle and leg stump. Agha tried to tuck the 140 kph delivery towards widish long on. The fielder steamed in to collect the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, the batters had crossed over and Salman seemed destined to make his crease at the non-striker’s end after Jordan Coz deined a second run.

Wasim Jr, unaware of where the batter was grabbed the ball and whipped the bails off. However, as Salman tried to plonk his bat inside the crease, the bowler's feet acted as the barrier forcing the batter to lose his balance. Although the bowler’s act did not look deliberate, he was seen appealing for a runout with Rilee Rossouw beside umpire Richard Illingworth standing perplexed. It was Roy who entered the scene and denied the appeal, thereby uplifting the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ morale.

The Twitterverse was quick to spot the moment and did not shy away from pouring their opinions.

Spirit of cricket upheld!

lol

Sad

True

But Babar Azam is doesn't deserve place in T20 team and his Sr is issue 😂#PSL9 || #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/6aIQynTTd7 — Vetrenny 🎗️ (@Vetrenny136) February 22, 2024

The difference

When Abrar played for Burger United under a certain Best Allrounder's captaincy, he failed to deliver but now as he is playing under Rossow and a proper team he is delivering!! The difference is clear.... #QGvIU #HBLPSL9 — 🇵🇰 | Hassan™🏏🎮 (@HassanEmpire007) February 22, 2024

Do your thing!

Attitude

Karachi ko dewar se lgany k bad QG k tashan check kro zra😂#QGvIU — Lost Duck👸 (@cover_drive56) February 22, 2024

Guess it!

Azeem insaan azeem player 15 ball pe 9 krke out hua. Guess the player😜#HBLPSL2024 | #QGvIU — Rayham🇵🇰🇵🇸🏏. (@RayhamW) February 22, 2024

Good initiatives

Brighto Paints will donate PKR 50,000 to the refugees of Gaza for every 50 runs scored today. #PSL9 | #QGvIU | #BrightoPaints pic.twitter.com/AYcCxqk8Zr — 𝑀𝓊𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓂𝒶𝒹 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓎𝒶𝒷 𝒵𝒶𝒻𝒶𝓇 (@imtayyabzafar) February 22, 2024

Just wow!