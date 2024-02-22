More Options

‌PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Jason Roy uplifting 'Spirit of Cricket' despite Wasim's tackle to induce bizarre runout

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Athletes are often seen engaging in different sports to enhance their skills and improve their on-field performance. However, Mohammad Wasim Jr set the wrong example in the PSL after tackling Agha Salman to induce a run-out until Jason Roy’s move to encourage Spirit of Cricket denied it.

Quetta Gladiators’ decision to bowl first during the toss panned out well after their bowlers pegged back at the Islamabad batters post a 60-run powerplay. While Agha Salman was trying to hold the fort from one end, a bizarre strategy from Wasim Jr almost outdid the batter until Jason Roy’s ‘Spirit of the Cricket’ mindset denied the appeal. 

On the fourth ball of the eleventh over, Wasim Jr dished a short-of-a-length delivery at middle and leg stump. Agha tried to tuck the 140 kph delivery towards widish long on. The fielder steamed in to collect the ball and threw it at the non-striker’s end. Meanwhile, the batters had crossed over and Salman seemed destined to make his crease at the non-striker’s end after Jordan Coz deined a second run. 

Wasim Jr, unaware of where the batter was grabbed the ball and whipped the bails off. However, as Salman tried to plonk his bat inside the crease, the bowler's feet acted as the barrier forcing the batter to lose his balance. Although the bowler’s act did not look deliberate, he was seen appealing for a runout with Rilee Rossouw beside umpire Richard Illingworth standing perplexed. It was Roy who entered the scene and denied the appeal, thereby uplifting the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ morale.

The Twitterverse was quick to spot the moment and did not shy away from pouring their opinions.

