‌PSL 2024 | Wasim Jr. and overseas prowess sets up Quetta’s clinical win in low-scoring affair

Winning the toss and electing to field first did not pan out well for the Quetta Gladiators when Islamabad United's order gathered 60 runs inside the powerplay for the loss of Alex Hales (9-ball 21) wicket. However, the fielding unit pegged back after the field restrictions with Abrar Ahmed outwitting Colin Munro to break the 40-run second-wicket stand. Shadab Khan and Azam Khan followed suit in succeeding overs with the scoreboard reflecting 83/4 in ten overs. Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed regulated the middle phase brilliantly for the Gladiators and broke through their lower middle order before Mohammad Wasim Jr. cleared the tail in the slog overs. Although Jordan Cox and Faheem Ashraf tried to stabilize the innings, they failed to convert their double-digit score for Gladiators’ tally to end at 138/9.

Unlike the opposition, Quetta suffered early jitters after in-form Saud Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay were outsmarted inside the powerplay for single-digit scores. Unbothered by the fall of wickets, Jason Roy assaulted the new ball bowlers and piled up 51 runs inside the field restrictions before Hunain Shah induced a chopped down in the immediate delivery post-powerplay. Eventually, Sarfaraz Khan followed suit in the next over off Shadab Khan’s wrong’un for the scoreboard to display 54/4 after 7.1 overs. Certainly, the chasing side were put under pressure but Rilee Rossouw and Sherfane Rutherford steadied the ship with a 62-run fifth-wicket stand. Just when the table turned towards Quetta, Naseem Shah cleaned up Rutherford in the last ball of his quota to pave the way for Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Wasim Jr’s soft dismissals. With the scoreboard reading 127/7, a well-set Rossouw had the best view of Mohammad Amir’s match-winning cameo as the left-hander hit the last ten runs including two elegant fours for Quetta to seal the deal.

We all have the same reaction as Azam Khan to that beauty! #HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/FV7LxY1LlW — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 22, 2024

Hunain and Ubaid shah are good but Naseem shah is incomparable. He is cunning, skillful, talented and magical, no wonder why in his absence Pakistan's bowling looked hand1capped #HBLPSL9 #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/4QHE5plTRK — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) February 22, 2024

3 Boundaries For Mohammad Amir As Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United By 3 Wickets ❤️🔥💜 #PSL2024#QGvIU pic.twitter.com/OR77C9439R — Baberazam fan (@HamzaSatti83004) February 22, 2024

Too little too late but YOU CANNOT KEEP HIM OUT OF THE GAME.#HBLPSL9 #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/AtZek793SE — IFRA (@wakupifraa) February 22, 2024

