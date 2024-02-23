BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Mahmadullah's gritty sprint secures playoff spots amid scary headshot incident
It's no surprise in cricket to see fortunes change in the blink of an eye, to sum up a thrilling contest. Fortune Barishal's dramatic playoff berth was clinched in the final over as Mahmadullah's daring sprint despite a helmet-rattling short ball steered his side to cement a playoff berth.
As the tension mounted with just eight runs required from the final over, all attention centered on Mahmadullah and Soumya Sarkar, entrusted with securing a comfortable victory for Barishal. Mahmadullah ignited hope by launching the first ball for a resounding six, infusing his team with renewed confidence. However, the pendulum swung swiftly as Musfik Hasan responded with two consecutive deliveries that eluded Mahmadullah's bat, injecting a fresh wave of uncertainty into the equation.
In a nail-biting finale, with just two runs needed off the last three deliveries, Musfik delivered a short ball that Mahmudullah failed to connect with, resulting in the ball striking his helmet. As the ball deflated towards backward point, Mahmudullah seized the opportunity to snatch a single. Amidst the run, Andre Russell, stationed at backward point, hurled the ball towards the bowler's end, only to find no one there to back the throw, enabling the batters to scamper through for a decisive second run. Happiness erupted among Sarkar and Mahmudullah as Fortune Barishal clinched victory by six wickets, securing their spot in the playoffs with jubilant celebrations.
February 23, 2024
BARISHAL ARE OFF TO PLAY-OFFS. 🔴— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) February 23, 2024
It has been a low-scoring contest like always in Mirpur and it came down to the wire, but Mahmudullah managed to score the winning runs with 2 balls remaining. ✅#LegendFantasy | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/duR6pF2imT
Comilla Victorians set Fortune Barishal a target of 141 runs thanks to Jaker Ali's brilliant finish.— Kownok Ahmed Uthso (@KAhmedUthso) February 23, 2024
At the end, Jaker Ali remained unbeaten after playing a brilliant innings of 38 runs off just 16 balls. This batsman has played several great innings in this season of BPL.#BPL pic.twitter.com/zYSH5UcpKm
Fucking #BPL .... Isse badhiya to mere mohalle ke launde khel lete hain ,— BaWA (@BawaAziz95) February 23, 2024
56 dots ball under 19overs 🤣@BCBtigers pic.twitter.com/u9jUhAcs7b
How does Mirpur feel today? #BPL #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/9LlmaQsIxL— ER Saif 🇧🇩 (@ERSaif14) February 23, 2024
What is the worst cricket game in the world? These are @OfficialPSL and #BPL,slow batting, slow run-rate,— BaWA (@BawaAziz95) February 23, 2024
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal— Sport Conflux (@Sportsinfo_25) February 23, 2024
Bangladesh Premier League, 41st Match
Result: Fortune Barishal won by 6 wickets
Comilla Victorians Innings: 140/8(20)
J Ali - 38* | T Islam - 3/20
Fortune Barishal Innings: 141/4(19.4)
Tamim Iqbal - 66 | Musfik Hasan - 2/19#BPL2024 #CVvFB
Keep winning Fortune Barishal 💖#BPL2024 #HBLPSL9 #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/OlNH5yrinI— Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) February 23, 2024
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, 41st Match pic.twitter.com/RY1QQwmYLT— ABDULLAH AL MAHFUZ (@ABDULLA39121740) February 23, 2024
Fortune Barishal qualify for the BPL 2024 play-offs! Alhamdulillah 😊#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/GGLz3tylmN— Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) February 23, 2024