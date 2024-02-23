More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Mahmadullah's gritty sprint secures playoff spots amid scary headshot incident

BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Mahmadullah's gritty sprint secures playoff spots amid scary headshot incident

It's no surprise in cricket to see fortunes change in the blink of an eye, to sum up a thrilling contest. Fortune Barishal's dramatic playoff berth was clinched in the final over as Mahmadullah's daring sprint despite a helmet-rattling short ball steered his side to cement a playoff berth.

‌Chasing 141 runs put up by the Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal's opening duo of Ahmed Shehzad and Tamim Iqbal faced an early setback with the former departing in just the second over. However, resilience surfaced as Kyle Mayers and Tamim steadied the ship, guiding their team to 34/1 by the end of the powerplay and building a commanding 64-run partnership. Comilla's Musfik Hasan provided a glimmer of hope for his side by dismissing Mayers and Mushfiqur Rahim. Nonetheless, the skipper's elegant fifty off 40 deliveries appeared to pave the way for a convincing victory. Yet, cricket's unpredictable nature unfolded as the game escalated to a thrilling climax in the final over, brimming with electrifying action.

As the tension mounted with just eight runs required from the final over, all attention centered on Mahmadullah and Soumya Sarkar, entrusted with securing a comfortable victory for Barishal. Mahmadullah ignited hope by launching the first ball for a resounding six, infusing his team with renewed confidence. However, the pendulum swung swiftly as Musfik Hasan responded with two consecutive deliveries that eluded Mahmadullah's bat, injecting a fresh wave of uncertainty into the equation.

In a nail-biting finale, with just two runs needed off the last three deliveries, Musfik delivered a short ball that Mahmudullah failed to connect with, resulting in the ball striking his helmet. As the ball deflated towards backward point, Mahmudullah seized the opportunity to snatch a single. Amidst the run, Andre Russell, stationed at backward point, hurled the ball towards the bowler's end, only to find no one there to back the throw, enabling the batters to scamper through for a decisive second run. Happiness erupted among Sarkar and Mahmudullah as Fortune Barishal clinched victory by six wickets, securing their spot in the playoffs with jubilant celebrations.

