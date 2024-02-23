BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Mahmadullah's gritty sprint secures playoff spots amid scary headshot incident

In a nail-biting finale, with just two runs needed off the last three deliveries, Musfik delivered a short ball that Mahmudullah failed to connect with, resulting in the ball striking his helmet. As the ball deflated towards backward point, Mahmudullah seized the opportunity to snatch a single. Amidst the run, Andre Russell, stationed at backward point, hurled the ball towards the bowler's end, only to find no one there to back the throw, enabling the batters to scamper through for a decisive second run. Happiness erupted among Sarkar and Mahmudullah as Fortune Barishal clinched victory by six wickets, securing their spot in the playoffs with jubilant celebrations.