IND vs ENG | Joe Root abandons Bazball to marshall flailing England on tricky Ranchi surface on Day 1

The first signs of uneven bounce on the Ranchi deck appeared on just the third ball of the game when a Mohammed Siraj length ball spat up at Zak Crawley's throat. However, the opener remained unfettered against the quick to smash three boundaries on the trot followed by a maximum in the seventh over to give England another flying start. It took debutant Akash Deep's unerring line on the fourth stump channel to break the 47-run opening stand by having Ben Duckett caught behind in the 10th over, followed by trapping Ollie Pope LBW with a bold review two balls later given the batter was a good three meters down the track. The Bengal pacer capped off a maiden spell in Test cricket by kissing Zak Crawley's off stump for 42 two overs later, replicating the dream delivery that had sent his off-stump cartwheeling earlier in the day albeit on a no-ball.