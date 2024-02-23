IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as horrific Dharmasena howler denies livid Jadeja's celebrappeal

Things came to a head in the 81st over when Ravindra Jadeja floated a full delivery in line with the stumps at Ollie Robinson, dragging him forward for a defence. However, the ball zipped away ferociously after pitching to beat the outside edge on the way to the wicket-keeper, clipping the outside of the front pad in the process. A ferocious appeal followed with Jadeja's confidence such that the left-armer straight away went up in celebration down the track. It was only when his teammates hesitated that the veteran realized Kumar Dharmasena had not raised his finger and turned around stunned, pointing to his ankle to show where the ball had struck Robinson. However, with the team out of reviews, Jadeja had no alternative but to hang his head in dismay and walk back defeated to his mark.