IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as horrific Dharmasena howler denies livid Jadeja's celebrappeal
Ravindra Jadeja was left seething in disbelief after being denied a blatant wicket by Kumar Dharmasena|
BCCI
There is no escaping scrutiny for umpires in the age of modern technology albeit every Tom, Dick, and Harry's raw vision must have been enough to perceive the sheer scale of Kumar Dharmasena's howler in Ranchi. He not only denied Ravindra Jadeja a scalp but also handed him a warning for the appeal.
England staged a brilliant recovery from a precarious position of 112/5 at Lunch to go past 300 on the opening day of the fourth Test, largely courtesy of a flawless Joe Root century and a gritty 47 from Ben Foakes. Regardless, the Indian bowlers did have their moments to shine throughout the day with all other batters struggling to keep them at bay and the hosts could have even wrapped up the innings much earlier were it not for their horrible use of DRS or the embarrassing level of umpiring on display.
Things came to a head in the 81st over when Ravindra Jadeja floated a full delivery in line with the stumps at Ollie Robinson, dragging him forward for a defence. However, the ball zipped away ferociously after pitching to beat the outside edge on the way to the wicket-keeper, clipping the outside of the front pad in the process. A ferocious appeal followed with Jadeja's confidence such that the left-armer straight away went up in celebration down the track. It was only when his teammates hesitated that the veteran realized Kumar Dharmasena had not raised his finger and turned around stunned, pointing to his ankle to show where the ball had struck Robinson. However, with the team out of reviews, Jadeja had no alternative but to hang his head in dismay and walk back defeated to his mark.
The replays confirmed the Men in Blue's suspicions with Hawk-eye showing the red cherry would have gone on to strike the middle-stump dead center and handed India a crucial wicket. To add salts to Jadeja's wound, Dharmasena even handed the all-rounder a warning for treading on the danger area of the pitch while appealing even as Twitterati rained down criticism on the Sri Lankan umpire.
Jaddu knew it!
He was very sure about it!
