IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jurel proves no match to local boy Dhoni in Ranchi by forcing horrid DRS

For years India had a domineering presence at the helm when it came to DRS decisions, such that the system colloquially became popular as the 'Dhoni Review System'. However, the side has since suffered a massive fall from grace, epitomised by the way they wasted their third review on Friday.
Ravindra Jadeja pitched a ball around good length midway through the 60th over that skidded on with the arm and thumped into Ben Foakes' front pad after he had rocked back deep into the crease. The spinner immediately went up into an ecstatic appeal along with the rest of the Indian contingent, including rookie wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel breaking out into a shoulder jig out of sheer conviction. However, when the umpire remained unmoved, Jadeja wasted no time in rushing up the pitch to Rohit Sharma at slip and pleading his case passionately. Even though the skipper seemed to signal the ball was going down leg, Jurel rendered his version with such certainty alongside the bowler that Rohit ended up signaling the T at the last moment with a frown on his face.
As was suspected, the red cherry was angling down the leg and missing the stumps, meaning India had lost their final review and would have to contend the rest of the first innings relying on the on-field decisions much to Twitterati's disappointment.
We all know Jurel is better at DRS than Dhoni. Only Rohit doesn't— Ritik (@BeGoodDoGood999) February 23, 2024
Jurel saying it's going down the leg. Garbage DRS. Nothing left. Enjoy the disappointment now.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 23, 2024
Maybe. But in my opinion, if I was the selector, Kishan would walk straight in before Bharat and Jurel.— Aditya Sinha (@aditya_sinhaop) February 23, 2024
No, Dhruv jurel was very confident, he told it will hit stumps— VK45💔 (@sportslovervk45) February 23, 2024
Dhruv Jurel's keeping against spin is questionable, he is lucky that the balls he is missing are not touching the bat.— Eden Kasukar (@CaptainEden25) February 23, 2024
Only thing more irritating than Mukesh Kumar's face is Dhruv Jurel's "chalo chalo bhaiyon" 🤢— Shreyy (@Sadly_shrey) February 23, 2024
Dhruv Jurel dropped Joe Root on 48, his keeping has been poor so far.#INDvsENG— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) February 23, 2024
