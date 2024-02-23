IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jurel proves no match to local boy Dhoni in Ranchi by forcing horrid DRS

Ravindra Jadeja pitched a ball around good length midway through the 60th over that skidded on with the arm and thumped into Ben Foakes' front pad after he had rocked back deep into the crease. The spinner immediately went up into an ecstatic appeal along with the rest of the Indian contingent, including rookie wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel breaking out into a shoulder jig out of sheer conviction. However, when the umpire remained unmoved, Jadeja wasted no time in rushing up the pitch to Rohit Sharma at slip and pleading his case passionately. Even though the skipper seemed to signal the ball was going down leg, Jurel rendered his version with such certainty alongside the bowler that Rohit ended up signaling the T at the last moment with a frown on his face.