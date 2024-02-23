More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jurel proves no match to local boy Dhoni in Ranchi by forcing horrid DRS

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma endured another horrendous day at the office when it came to DRS in Ranchi

For years India had a domineering presence at the helm when it came to DRS decisions, such that the system colloquially became popular as the 'Dhoni Review System'. However, the side has since suffered a massive fall from grace, epitomised by the way they wasted their third review on Friday.

‌England resorted to traditional Test match cricket in the second session of the fourth Test in Ranchi to accumulate 86 runs across 37 overs. Joe Root proved to be the primary run-getter with his unbeaten 67 while Ben Foakes dug in with a gritty 28 off 108 deliveries but despite being largely in control, the duo did encounter some close calls throughout the session. However, not only did fortune ensure they survived through to Tea unscathed but India's terrible use of the DRS meant the visitors were left with a significant advantage for the rest of the innings, the worst of which came towards the end of the session.

Ravindra Jadeja pitched a ball around good length midway through the 60th over that skidded on with the arm and thumped into Ben Foakes' front pad after he had rocked back deep into the crease. The spinner immediately went up into an ecstatic appeal along with the rest of the Indian contingent, including rookie wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel breaking out into a shoulder jig out of sheer conviction. However, when the umpire remained unmoved, Jadeja wasted no time in rushing up the pitch to Rohit Sharma at slip and pleading his case passionately. Even though the skipper seemed to signal the ball was going down leg, Jurel rendered his version with such certainty alongside the bowler that Rohit ended up signaling the T at the last moment with a frown on his face.

As was suspected, the red cherry was angling down the leg and missing the stumps, meaning India had lost their final review and would have to contend the rest of the first innings relying on the on-field decisions much to Twitterati's disappointment.

