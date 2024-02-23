IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as debutant Akash Deep's dream rippers twice send Crawley's bails cartwheeling

Undeterred, Akash Deep eventually had Ben Duckett caught behind and Ollie Pope LBW in the same over later in the spell before turning his attention to Crawley again in his final throes of the morning. The 27-year-old managed to hit the perfect length again on the penultimate ball of the 12th over with yet more seam movement to catch Crawley lacking as before and kiss the top of his off stump, thus replicating a pacer's dream twice in one hour on debut. Twitter could not help but shower all plaudits imaginable on India's latest addition to their ever-growing pace reserve.