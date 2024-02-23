More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as debutant Akash Deep's dream rippers twice send Crawley's bails cartwheeling

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Akash Deep leaps in ecstasy while Zak Crawley is left ruing his decimated stumps

While Akash Deep's meteoric rise to earn the Test cap was already a fairy tale beyond belief, the pacer ensured his debut played out like no less than a dream either. The pacer was denied a wicket early on after overstepping but eventually had his vengeance over Zak Crawley in stunning fashion.

India pegged back England's rollicking start in the first hour of play in the fourth Test in Ranchi with three quick wickets in the space of 16 deliveries to leave them reeling at 57/3. However, the situation could have been even better for the hosts given debutant Akash Deep had already broken through as early as the fourth over albeit with an illegal delivery.

Charging in from over the wicket, the Bengal pacer pitched a delivery considerably wide of the stumps at length to draw Crawley into a front-foot defense, only for the red cherry to nip back fervently and zip through the huge gap between the opener's bat and pad to send the off-stump cartwheeling. However, while Aaksh Deep leaped in joy, the umpire was quick to halt all celebrations and signal a front foot no ball that left the debutant horrified.

Undeterred, Akash Deep eventually had Ben Duckett caught behind and Ollie Pope LBW in the same over later in the spell before turning his attention to Crawley again in his final throes of the morning. The 27-year-old managed to hit the perfect length again on the penultimate ball of the 12th over with yet more seam movement to catch Crawley lacking as before and kiss the top of his off stump, thus replicating a pacer's dream twice in one hour on debut. Twitter could not help but shower all plaudits imaginable on India's latest addition to their ever-growing pace reserve.

