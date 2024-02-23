More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Capsey’s all-round show in vain as Mumbai sets curtain raiser ablaze in humdinger

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mumbai Indians Women won the first match of WPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals Women

WPL

Mumbai Indians kicked off the tournament with a bang on the back of S Sajana's last ball six. Alice Capsey’s excellent all-round show went in vain as half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur set up a thrilling win for the defending champions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Brief Scores: DC: 171/5 (20) [Alice Capsey: 75 (53), Jemimah Rodrigues: 42 (24); Nat-Sciver Brunt: 4-0-33-2] lost to MI: 173/6 (20) [ Yastika Bhatia: 57 (45), Harmanpreet Kaur: 55 (34); Arundhati Reddy: 4-0-27-2]

The decision to field first was backed by Mumbai Indians’ new member Shabnim Ismail who flattened Shafali Verma’s middle stump to draw the first blood in the third over. However, the blend of youth and experience denied them any further dismissals until the halfway mark of the innings with Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey stitching a 64-run stand. While Lanning (31) anchored the innings, Capsey (53-ball 75) countered the opposition bowlers with an aggressive intent. She quickly brought up her fifty with Jemimah Rodrigues showcasing a sensible approach to smash a 24-ball 42. The onset of dew made things difficult for the defending champions as their fielding and bowling department saw plenty of errors. Although Amelia Kerr and Nat-Sciver Brunt outwitted the set batters in the 18th and 19th over respectively, Marizanne Kapp’s (9-ball 16) quickfire propelled the total to 171/5 in 20 overs.

The second innings unfolded with Marizanne Kapp getting the outside of Hayley Matthews in play off the second ball of the innings before Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Brunt carefully stabilized the chase. Although the former took time to switch gears, the latter ensured 50 runs inside the powerplay before Arundhati Reddy cleaned her up immediately following the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 50/2, Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika joined hands to add 56 runs together for the third wicket with the wicketkeeper-batter scoring her maiden WPL fifty. Reddy returned for her third over in the 14th and removed Bhatia (45-ball 57), but Kerr joined the skipper to add crucial 44 runs from just 28 balls to pave the way for a final over thriller. Although Shikha Pandey removed Kerr in the 18th over, Alice Capsey toppling Pooja Vastrakar in the first ball of the 20th over poised the contest equally. Seven runs came off the next four balls and eventually, the fifth ball saw set-batter Harmanpreet holed out in the deep with five needed off the last ball. It came down to Kerala’s experienced batter, S Sajana who stunned the opposition with a timed heave that fetched the winning runs for the Mumbai Indians.

What a finish!

Final ball drama!





Superb!

Crazy!

Banger finish!

No one!

Crazy finish!

Just the 1st game!

What a game!

MI Power!

OMG!!

 

