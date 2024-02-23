‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts as Capsey’s all-round show in vain as Mumbai sets curtain raiser ablaze in humdinger

The second innings unfolded with Marizanne Kapp getting the outside of Hayley Matthews in play off the second ball of the innings before Yastika Bhatia and Nat-Sciver Brunt carefully stabilized the chase. Although the former took time to switch gears, the latter ensured 50 runs inside the powerplay before Arundhati Reddy cleaned her up immediately following the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 50/2, Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika joined hands to add 56 runs together for the third wicket with the wicketkeeper-batter scoring her maiden WPL fifty. Reddy returned for her third over in the 14th and removed Bhatia (45-ball 57), but Kerr joined the skipper to add crucial 44 runs from just 28 balls to pave the way for a final over thriller. Although Shikha Pandey removed Kerr in the 18th over, Alice Capsey toppling Pooja Vastrakar in the first ball of the 20th over poised the contest equally. Seven runs came off the next four balls and eventually, the fifth ball saw set-batter Harmanpreet holed out in the deep with five needed off the last ball. It came down to Kerala’s experienced batter, S Sajana who stunned the opposition with a timed heave that fetched the winning runs for the Mumbai Indians.