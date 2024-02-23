WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as Ismail dismantles Shafali Verma to claim tourney’s maiden scalp
Shabnim Ismail claimed her first wicket for MI in WPL 2024|
There is always a new beginning and Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail seemed to be trailing a similar path with the Mumbai Indians in the second edition of WPL. She kicked off the season opener with a bang after flattening Shafali Verma’s middle stump to mark the first scalp of the tournament.
The curtain raiser of WPL 2024 bore plenty of excitement as Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the finalists of the last edition squared off in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hype of the first game was further epitomized by the first wicket when Ismail knocked off Verma inside the powerplay on her first appearance for the Mumbai-based franchise.
Following six dot deliveries to kick off her tournament, Verma went off the strike in the final ball of the second over. Managing just a single run in seven deliveries, the young gun was under pressure and the experienced Ismail capitalized on her eventual aggressive approach.
The right-arm pacer dished a good length delivery that shaped into the right-hander to beat the inside edge and uproot the middle stump. Verma seemed reckless in her intent as she swung the bat across the line widely to hear the death’s knell. Ismail was fired up on drawing the first blood for her new franchise and here is how the Twitterverse reacted.
