IND vs ENG | Shoaib Bashir seizes Day 2 with 32-over spell on crumbling pitch to leave India reeling

James Anderson got England off to the perfect start with the ball thereafter by having Rohit Sharma caught behind in his second over albeit the side failed to make any further inroads in the first session. The confidently cautious pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took the Men in Blue through to Lunch at 32/1 before stretching their partnership to 82 beyond the 40-minute break with the former registering yet another Test half-century. However, with the morning moisture having evaporated, the cracks had become wider as England spinners started finding the fault lines with increasing frequency. Shoaib Bashir looked particularly dangerous delivering lethal off-spinners from a height and eventually got his rewards by getting balls to turn viciously off the cracks to scalp both Gill and Rajat Patidar 10 overs part. Recognizing the scale of the task at hand, the ensuing batter Ravindra Jadeja adopted the aerial route and dispatched Tom Hartley for two handsome maximums but his indecisiveness ultimately fell prey to the lurking Bashir and India went into Tea at a precarious 131/4.