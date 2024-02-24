More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as disbelieving Stokes' strife with technology continues in grounded catch saga

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ben Stokes had a hard time swallowing Ollie Robinson' crucial breakthrough wouldn't count on Saturday

The only thing growing as quickly as the intensity of the series has been Ben Stokes' disillusionment with technology and he only had himself to blame for it on Saturday. An appeal against Yashasvi Jaiswal was correctly struck down for a grounded catch by Ben Foakes but Stokes though differently.

The fourth Test between India and England remained balanced on a knife's edge on Day 2 in Ranchi with the hosts striving to chase down the visitors' commendable first innings total of 353. While Rohit Sharma departed early to James Anderson and Shubman Gill fell 12 short of a half century after being trapped LBW by Shaoib Bashir, Yashasvi's Jaiswal phenomenal run continued with the opener racking up another near-flawless half-century a little before Tea. However, if Ben Stokes is to be believed, the young opener should have been on his way to the pavilion on the last ball of the 20th over.

Ollie Robinson bowled a fuller delivery wide of off stump to cap his seventh over when Jaiswal strode forward in an attempt to drive the ball away through cover. However, the southpaw played the ball a tad too awway from his body and got a thick outside edge consequently that skid through to the keeper. Ben Foakees dived low to his left to bag the red cherry off the ground and Joe Root at first slip instantly went up in appeal, as did Robinson and Foakes albeit with some restraint considering the question of whether the ball had carried. As is obligatory, the on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs where the replays showed the SG clearly bouncing just before it pouched into the gloves from a front-on angle, despite the ambiguity propagated by the side-on angle.

However, despite all the evidence, Stokes and co. broke out in celebration upon viewing the replays on the big screen and were left in shock when the decision came back as not out with the skipper swinging his arms across the waist to signal defeat out of frustration. After his recent comments calling for umpire's call to be scrapped as well, Twitterati was quick to go after Stokes for the unnecessary tantrums. 

Stokes be like: Hey prabhu ehh kya hua? 😭😭😭

You mean this was taken clearly? Excuse me???

May be he's getting old!! Need some glasses!😭

Ben Stokes is delusional for believing that was out

Was not sure but don't know!

You mean entire team?

He messed it up on 4K.

He thought it carried easily!

LOL!

Same question!

