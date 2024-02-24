IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as disbelieving Stokes' strife with technology continues in grounded catch saga
Ben Stokes had a hard time swallowing Ollie Robinson' crucial breakthrough wouldn't count on Saturday|
The only thing growing as quickly as the intensity of the series has been Ben Stokes' disillusionment with technology and he only had himself to blame for it on Saturday. An appeal against Yashasvi Jaiswal was correctly struck down for a grounded catch by Ben Foakes but Stokes though differently.
The fourth Test between India and England remained balanced on a knife's edge on Day 2 in Ranchi with the hosts striving to chase down the visitors' commendable first innings total of 353. While Rohit Sharma departed early to James Anderson and Shubman Gill fell 12 short of a half century after being trapped LBW by Shaoib Bashir, Yashasvi's Jaiswal phenomenal run continued with the opener racking up another near-flawless half-century a little before Tea. However, if Ben Stokes is to be believed, the young opener should have been on his way to the pavilion on the last ball of the 20th over.
Ollie Robinson bowled a fuller delivery wide of off stump to cap his seventh over when Jaiswal strode forward in an attempt to drive the ball away through cover. However, the southpaw played the ball a tad too awway from his body and got a thick outside edge consequently that skid through to the keeper. Ben Foakees dived low to his left to bag the red cherry off the ground and Joe Root at first slip instantly went up in appeal, as did Robinson and Foakes albeit with some restraint considering the question of whether the ball had carried. As is obligatory, the on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs where the replays showed the SG clearly bouncing just before it pouched into the gloves from a front-on angle, despite the ambiguity propagated by the side-on angle.
However, despite all the evidence, Stokes and co. broke out in celebration upon viewing the replays on the big screen and were left in shock when the decision came back as not out with the skipper swinging his arms across the waist to signal defeat out of frustration. After his recent comments calling for umpire's call to be scrapped as well, Twitterati was quick to go after Stokes for the unnecessary tantrums.
You mean this was taken clearly? Excuse me???
May be he's getting old!! Need some glasses!😭
Stokes was celebrating this even on replay😭 pic.twitter.com/JoXebLy2X3— sourav (@Purplepatch22) February 24, 2024
Ben Stokes is delusional for believing that was out
The fact that Stokes and Co. were celebrating that catch of Jaiswal after watching the replays shows how delusional Bazball is #INDvENG— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 24, 2024
Was not sure but don't know!
Why is ben stokes celebrating umpires call wickets— Abhinav Verma (@averma12) February 24, 2024
You mean entire team?
Umpire reaction when he saw Ben Stokes and England team celebrating Jaiswal Catch 😅#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Br5ylQu3Dq— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 24, 2024
He messed it up on 4K.
“But you’ve got to praise Stokes’ leadership as despite celebrating earlier, he and his team were quick to get over it.”— Anuj Trivedi (@anuj10trivedi) February 24, 2024
Indian Commentators probably moonlighting for England media this series.
He thought it carried easily!
Stokes was celebrating for a reason. He has already created a narrative where umpires are giving every marginal call against India.— Geopolitik (@geopolitiik) February 24, 2024
He thought he could get this one too and he would have, just that it had very clearly bounced and not even marginal.
LOL!
Ben stokes name should be benchod only...fucker along with his team celebrating jaiswal wicket when it was clearly not out....#INDvsENGTest— FPL_4Ever (@16chelsea4) February 24, 2024
Same question!
Why were England celebrating even after the replay? And stokes acting as if he gave up a fight with the umpire. The ball clearly touched the ground 🤦🏻♂️— Shravan (@Sanhin5) February 24, 2024