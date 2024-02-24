IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as disbelieving Stokes' strife with technology continues in grounded catch saga

Ollie Robinson bowled a fuller delivery wide of off stump to cap his seventh over when Jaiswal strode forward in an attempt to drive the ball away through cover. However, the southpaw played the ball a tad too awway from his body and got a thick outside edge consequently that skid through to the keeper. Ben Foakees dived low to his left to bag the red cherry off the ground and Joe Root at first slip instantly went up in appeal, as did Robinson and Foakes albeit with some restraint considering the question of whether the ball had carried. As is obligatory, the on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs where the replays showed the SG clearly bouncing just before it pouched into the gloves from a front-on angle, despite the ambiguity propagated by the side-on angle.