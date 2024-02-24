PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Sahibzada Farhan's stellar fielding erases Qalandars' fielding woes

As the third over drew to a close, Lahore's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a back-of-a-length delivery to Akhlaq. With intent, the batter drove the ball towards extra short cover, initiating a momentary confusion as he initially signaled affirmation for a run but swiftly reversed his decision, leaving his partner Shan Masood stranded mid-pitch. In the ensuing chaos, Farhan, stationed at short extra cover, swooped in, seizing the ball and throwing a precise throw that found its mark, shattering the stumps with Masood still inches away despite a desperate dive. Amidst the electric atmosphere of a packed Gaddafi Stadium, which had witnessed a stellar batting display moments earlier, the crowd erupted once again, this time in acknowledgment of Farhan's remarkable fielding brilliance.