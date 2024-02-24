PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz on Shamsi's redemption following fuming gesture over missed stumping

‌Karachi Kings' decision to opt for bowling proved to be a masterstroke when they swiftly dismissed the in-form Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman in the third over. With the early jitter, all eyes shifted to Lahore's dynamic duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen, who skillfully steered the Qalandars to 32/1 by the conclusion of the powerplay. As the partnership between van der Dussen and Farhan posed a threat, Karachi's captain Shan Masood demonstrated his tactical acumen by introducing Shamsi to bowl the seventh over to disrupt their rhythm. However, the over unfolded unexpectedly, deviating from Karachi's planned strategy.