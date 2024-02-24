More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter abuzz on Shamsi's redemption following fuming gesture over missed stumping

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Frustration can ignite innovation and lead to meaningful results, as seen when Karachi Kings' Tabraiz Shamsi reacted to Muhammad Akhlaq's missed stumping chance. Yet, Shamsi swiftly channelled that frustration into a moment of brilliance, with a perfectly delivered length ball in his following over.

‌Karachi Kings' decision to opt for bowling proved to be a masterstroke when they swiftly dismissed the in-form Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman in the third over. With the early jitter, all eyes shifted to Lahore's dynamic duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen, who skillfully steered the Qalandars to 32/1 by the conclusion of the powerplay. As the partnership between van der Dussen and Farhan posed a threat, Karachi's captain Shan Masood demonstrated his tactical acumen by introducing Shamsi to bowl the seventh over to disrupt their rhythm. However, the over unfolded unexpectedly, deviating from Karachi's planned strategy.

On the fourth delivery of the seventh over, Shamsi dished a precisely pitched length ball aimed at the leg stump. Meanwhile, van der Dussen walked down the crease, poised for a flick, but his bat missed the flick entirely. Despite the opportunity for an easy stumping, King's wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq couldn't secure the ball as it glanced off his gloves. Shamsi's frustration boiled over, his rage palpable in the aftermath.

However, the tide turned for the wrist spinner in the ninth over when he delivered a masterful length ball, targeting the leg stump. Rassie van der Dussen attempted a sweeping shot, but the ball sneaked beneath his bat, connecting with the back thigh pad instead. On-field umpire Richard Illingworth swiftly raised his finger, signalling an out, prompting the 35-year-old South African to challenge the decision with a review. The replay confirmed the verdict of a dismissal aligning with the umpire's original decision. Shamsi breathed a sigh of relief as the Karachi contingent erupted in applause, acknowledging the redemption of the 34-year-old Proteas spinner.

The Twitterverse was excited about Shamsi’s success and took to social media to pour their emotions. 

