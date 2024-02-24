‌PSL 2024 |Twitter praises Pollard's Heroics as Karachi Kings triumph over Lahore in electrifying showdown

Electing to bat first upon Karachi skipper Shan Massod's decision, the Lahore Qalandars faced an early setback when Fakhar Zaman departed in the third over. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan steadied the innings, guiding their team to 32/1 by the end of the powerplay. Yet, Karachi's Tabraiz Shamsi struck in the ninth over, dismissing van der Dussen before Ahsan Bhatti and Jahandad Khan propelled them to 98/4 in 14 overs. While Shai Hope contributed a brief cameo of 21 runs from 13 balls, the Qalandars' batting lineup lacked firepower. However, Farhan shifted gears in the slog overs, launching the ball into the stands and reaching his half-century in 36 deliveries, propelling Lahore to a competitive 151/6 in 18 overs. With Farhan's impressive knock of 72 runs off 45 balls, the Lahore Qalandars finished strongly, reaching 175/6 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.





In response, the Kings found themselves in dire straits early on as their top order crumbled in the powerplay, leaving them reeling at 44/4 after six overs. With the pressure mounting, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik steadied the ship with a resilient partnership of 42 runs that breathed life into the Kings' innings, propelling them to 86/4 by the 11th over. The momentum shifted decisively in the Kings' favour as Pollard and Malik unleashed a relentless onslaught, pummeling the opposition bowlers to all corners of the ground. Their fearless batting display propelled the score to 129/4 by the 15th over, with Pollard reaching his half-century in just 29 deliveries. However, the Qalandars fought back valiantly, with Shaheen Afridi making crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Pollard in the 16th over, followed swiftly by the dismissal of Malik. This turned the tide of the match with Zaman Khan removing Daniel Sams to dent their hopes of victory. Yet, the tide took a different turn when Ahsan Bhatti stepped up to bowl the crucial final over, with Karachi needing 11 runs for victory. Karachi's Hasan Ali held his composure admirably, meticulously guiding his team to a nail-biting triumph on the very last delivery, securing a thrilling 2-wicket win for the Karachi Kings.

As a captain

Lose again

LAHORE QALANDARS LOSE AGAIN! SHAHEEN AFRIDI DEFEATED IN 4 OUT OF 4 MATCHES 🟢🤯🤯🤯#HBLPSL9 #HojaoAdFree #tapmad pic.twitter.com/UOXHl1RjBD — Afifa Zulfiqar (@AfifaZulfi34430) February 24, 2024

Right now

Feel for him

Shaheen Afridi our national team captain 😅😅😅😅 world cup coming up.... deciding to book another vacation and going MIA for this one too — Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) February 24, 2024

What a match!

Wow What a Match!

PSL at its best!

That’s why PSL best & world no.1 cricket league🥳



Two sy pehly ata hai One!

Potty league walon k mou mai mera 🇮🇳😅😅 — Ali Khan (@AliSudozai96596) February 24, 2024

Is it real?

Fourth win

Im sorry to say 😭 but we congratulates Lol Qalandars on their fourth consecutive win in HBL PSL 9😭✨🎉🥳 — JJ~ (@_AgentRosePetal) February 24, 2024

The brilliance

Unpopular opinion: Lahore Qalanders wouldn't have won a single PSL without Rashid khan. Thats wasn't shaheen's captaincy masterclass but only Rashid khan's brilliance. #HBLPSL9 — 𝐙𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@ItsMeeZeee) February 24, 2024

Biryani won

Biryani wins over Paye 🎺

Superb knock by Pollard. Big hitting at its best, the anchor role of Shoaib Malik and then, some catch by Rauf - what a game. Mir Hamza held his nerve and Lahore Karachi rivalry lives on.

Shaheen Afridi has lost yet another match as Captain! pic.twitter.com/EhdmSSBrVl — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) February 24, 2024













