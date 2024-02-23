PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Babar-Haseebullah powering Peshawar’s maiden triumph in nail-biter
Peshawar Zalmi savoured the sweet victory of triumph this season beating Multan Sultans by five runs. Chasing 180 runs, the Sultans faltered in capitalizing on their batting prowess and struggled to establish formidable partnerships, ultimately succumbing to their first defeat of the tournament.
In reply, Multan Sultans faced an early setback when captain Mohammad Rizwan departed in the third over. Despite this setback, Yasir Khan and Reeza Hendricks displayed grit, constructing a solid partnership that propelled the Sultans to 38/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Salman Irshad pegged back with Yasir’s scalp before the efforts of Dawid Malan and Hendricks orchestrated a 45-run stand for the third wicket. Subsequently, Malan, in particular, showcased his prowess by scoring 52 off 25 deliveries, steering his team to 122/3 in 14.3 overs, only to depart in the same over. The momentum shifted in favour of Peshawar during the 16th over, as their bowling brigade, led by Arif Yaqoob's 3/43, managed to dismiss Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, and David Willey, sending them back to the pavilion. With 22 runs required from the last over, all eyes were on Iftikhar Ahmad, hoping for a repeat of his heroics from the previous match. Unfortunately, luck did not favour Iftikhar this time as Zalmi emerged victorious by a narrow margin of five runs despite conceding 16 runs that included two wides.
Thriller time!
The last over was an absolute thriller! 🤯#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/oEMB7TkJpv— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2024
True
Peshawar Zalmi won a match after eternity. pic.twitter.com/ZTn9xClSZW— Sumra 🇵🇰 (@Binte__Khalid) February 23, 2024
Much needed win!
A much-needed win for Peshawar Zalmi.— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 23, 2024
Quetta Gladiators are now the only unbeaten team.
Lahore Qalandars are the only team without a win.#MSvPZ #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/Gcg1bYwHht
Superb
NAVEEN UL HAQ YOU BEAUTY! What a spell what a victory😭🔥— Abdullah Orakzaiii (@AbdullahOrkzy23) February 23, 2024
Peshawar Zalmi beats Multan Sultans in Multan! We are ready for this season now😈💛💪🏼#PZvsMS #PSL2024 #PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/KfEQ9ZbW90
Do not!
Le Peshawar to Lahore:#PSL2024 #PeshawarZalmi #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/LQ5axhI54X— BannoKiSaheli || IU ♥️ (@BannoKiSaheli_) February 23, 2024
Crazy
THRILLING LAST OVER 🔥🔥— BannoKiSaheli || IU ♥️ (@BannoKiSaheli_) February 23, 2024
Peshawar yet again the most unpredictable team, ending the sultans win streak in style 🔥 They are back in the game babyyy 🏆 #PSL9 #PZvMS #PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/ZxsILDtiWU
1st one!
First victory for Babar Azam team 👌. Like this naughty snap of him ✌️😀#HBLPSL9 #BabarAzam #PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/faS5eIXbRi— Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) February 23, 2024
The most!
i think we all agree on the fact that peshawar zalmi is pct of psl, always the most entertaining team of the tournament. what a match truly— Ahmed. (@ahmxidd) February 23, 2024
They are back!
Zalmi is back 💛— 𝑨𝙗𝒅𝙪𝒍𝙡𝒂𝙝 𝙎𝒖𝙡𝒕𝙖𝒏⁵⁶ (@Abdullahs_56) February 23, 2024
Table topper who ? Alamdullilah #PeshawarZalmi #PZvMS #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/aQsUxCJSc5
Big W!
Peshawar Zalmi become the first team to beat Multan sultans in Multan 👏#HBLPSL9 | #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/e0XeRIkvZY— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) February 23, 2024