PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Babar-Haseebullah powering Peshawar’s maiden triumph in nail-biter

In reply, Multan Sultans faced an early setback when captain Mohammad Rizwan departed in the third over. Despite this setback, Yasir Khan and Reeza Hendricks displayed grit, constructing a solid partnership that propelled the Sultans to 38/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Salman Irshad pegged back with Yasir’s scalp before the efforts of Dawid Malan and Hendricks orchestrated a 45-run stand for the third wicket. Subsequently, Malan, in particular, showcased his prowess by scoring 52 off 25 deliveries, steering his team to 122/3 in 14.3 overs, only to depart in the same over. The momentum shifted in favour of Peshawar during the 16th over, as their bowling brigade, led by Arif Yaqoob's 3/43, managed to dismiss Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, and David Willey, sending them back to the pavilion. With 22 runs required from the last over, all eyes were on Iftikhar Ahmad, hoping for a repeat of his heroics from the previous match. Unfortunately, luck did not favour Iftikhar this time as Zalmi emerged victorious by a narrow margin of five runs despite conceding 16 runs that included two wides.