PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock
Rilee Roussow got away scot free courtesy of a DRS blooper and ended up being named the man of the match|
DRS technology has come under heavy fire recently with the likes of Ben Stokes speaking out against it and Hawk-Eye did not help matters by committing the cardinal sin in the PSL. A different delivery was reviewed with Rilee Roussow's wicket in the balance allowing the Proteas to survive and thrive.
Quetta Gladiators squeezed over the line against Islamabad United in Lahore on Thursday by chasing down 139 with just three wickets and 10 balls to spare. Featuring an unusally long tail, the side were in a precarious position at 52/4 with their last two recognized batters Rilee Roussow and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease and needed nearly 90 runs still at over run-a-ball. However, the duo ended up etching together a match-winning stand of 64 with the former bagging the man of the match honours on the back of his unbeaten 38-ball 34, but things should have turned out much differently had technology fulfilled its role at a crucial juncture.
When the partnership was still 30 runs in the 11th over, Agha Salman pitched a ball on fourth stump from around the wicket at length to invite Roussow into an expansive drive but the Proteas could not get bat to ball and the Kookaburra thumped into his front pad. Aleem Dar concurred with the appealing fielding side to raise his finger but given the dire situation, Roussow ended up going upstairs hoping for a miracle. As it turned out, a miracle did arrive with Hawk-Eye showing the ball straightening considerably after pitching and going on to miss the stumps, despite the replay or even the entirety match featuring no sings of a turning pitch at all. Islamabad were dub founded by what was on display as was Aleem Dar, well aware the technology had got this one blatantly wrong.
Skipper Shadab Khan after the game came down ferociously on the error, stating, "The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament." His suspicions unsurprisingly turned out to be correct as Hawk-Eye ultimately issued an apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board acknowledging their error, sending Twitterati into a frenzy.
