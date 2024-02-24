PSL | Twitter stunned as Hawk-Eye shows wrong delivery on review enroute to Roussow's match-winning knock

When the partnership was still 30 runs in the 11th over, Agha Salman pitched a ball on fourth stump from around the wicket at length to invite Roussow into an expansive drive but the Proteas could not get bat to ball and the Kookaburra thumped into his front pad. Aleem Dar concurred with the appealing fielding side to raise his finger but given the dire situation, Roussow ended up going upstairs hoping for a miracle. As it turned out, a miracle did arrive with Hawk-Eye showing the ball straightening considerably after pitching and going on to miss the stumps, despite the replay or even the entirety match featuring no sings of a turning pitch at all. Islamabad were dub founded by what was on display as was Aleem Dar, well aware the technology had got this one blatantly wrong.