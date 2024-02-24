More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as disbelieved Healy gets outfoxed to dream delivery from national teammate

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the fiercely competitive world of sports, the dynamics of friendship can swiftly morph into rivalry as athletes vie for victory. Similar was the case when Sophie Molienux got the better of her national team’s skipper Alyssa Healy with a bowler’s dream delivery, drawing first blood in the defence.

The chase of 158 did not pan out well for the UP Warriorz as they lost in-form Alyssa Healy early in the innings. The most fascinating aspect of the dismissal was that her Aussie teammate, Sophie Molineux was the wreaker in chief who deceived the wicketkeeper-batter with a bowler’s dream delivery. 

Following a four in the first ball, the second ball of the second over saw the left-arm spinner dish a fuller than a good length delivery at the middle stump line. The length and flight of the delivery enticed Healy for a front-foot defence only for the 33-year-old to hear the death knell. The ball gripped and turned away to beat the outside edge of the bat and went on to kiss the top of the off stump. Hitting the top of the stick is always cherished by a bowler and such was the case with the RCB all-rounder who stunned her national skipper, leaving Twitter in a frenzy.



