‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Asha Shobana’s Neymar-like celebration amidst double scalp over

On the first ball of the ninth over, the wrist spinner floated the length delivery near the off stump and the ball turned away from Vrinda Dinesh who charged down the ground in search of a big slog. The struggling batter was completely beaten on the outside edge and lacked time to get back inside the crease before Richa Ghosh whipped the bails. Elated to enforce the needed breakthrough, the Trivandrum-bred broke into Brazilian Footballer, Neymar Jr’s renowned hang-loose celebration by crossing her forearms and tapping the shoulders.