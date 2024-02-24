More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Asha Shobana's Neymar-like celebration amidst double scalp over

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The rise of franchise cricket has been one of the primary causes behind the surge of domestic talents. The second game in the Women’s Premier League 2024 saw the rise of Asha Shobana who transcended her domestic brilliance to the big stage with a double-wicket over against UP Warriorz.

Chasing a 158-run target in their season opener against RCB did not pan out well for the Warriorz after losing skipper Alyssa Healy early in the innings. Although Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath eased off the pressure to a certain extent Asha Shobana’s brilliant second over turned the tables in favor of the hosts.

On the first ball of the ninth over, the wrist spinner floated the length delivery near the off stump and the ball turned away from Vrinda Dinesh who charged down the ground in search of a big slog. The struggling batter was completely beaten on the outside edge and lacked time to get back inside the crease before Richa Ghosh whipped the bails. Elated to enforce the needed breakthrough, the Trivandrum-bred broke into Brazilian Footballer, Neymar Jr’s renowned hang-loose celebration by crossing her forearms and tapping the shoulders.

Shobana did not just stop here as she went to deceive the well-set Tahlia McGrath in the space of a couple of deliveries, thereby snapping two wickets in an over. The bowler dished a full-pitched seam-up delivery that McGrath premeditated to sweep and saw the ball nutmegging her onto the stumps, thereby sending the Twitterverse in a frenzy.

