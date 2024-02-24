More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Shobana’s fifer setting up maiden RCB win in cliffhanger

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RCB beat UPW by 2 runs on the back of Asha Shobana's fifer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore sneak a brilliant two-run victory against UP Warriorz in their season opener with Asha Shobana’s fifer setting up the defense. Assaults from Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat were eclipsed by Richa Ghosh and Shabbinani Meghana’s fifty propelling hosts to a 150-plus total.

Brief Scores: RCB: 157/6 [Richa Ghosh: 62 (37), Sabbineni Meghana: 53(44); Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 4-0-24-2)] beat UPW: 155/7 [Grace Harris: 38 (23), Shweta Sehrawat: 31 (25); Asha Shobana: 4-0-22-5)]

Being sent to field first, Royal Challengers Bangalore faced early jitter as Sophie Devine was trapped in front of the wicket off Grace Harris in the third over. Although Smriti Mandhana tried to counter them with a four and a six, she failed to convert her double-digit score summing up for the two wickets in the powerplay for 40 runs. Ellyse Perry followed back to the hut in the next over before Richa Ghosh and Shabbhineni Megahana eased the situation with a watchful approach. However, the pair switched the gears following the halfway innings mark and tailored a 71-run stand before Rajeshwari Gayakwad removed Meghana and Georgia Wareham in the same over with RCB at 125/5 after 16.4 overs. Unbothered by the scalps, Richa bludgeoned a 37-ball 62 before getting dismissed to propel them to 157/6 in 20 overs. 

In reply, the Warriorz faced an early blow when Alyssa Healy was cleaned up by Sophie Molineux in the third over. A 38-run partnership between Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath stabilized the ship before Asha Shobana enforced a double-wicket over to remove the duo in the 9th over. Shweta Sehrawat (25-ball 31) and Grace Harries (23-ball 38) consolidated for a 77 runs fourth-wicket partnership to evenly poise the contest heading to the slog overs. However, Shobana returned for her final over to remove both batters and Kiran Navgire, reducing the visitors to 128/6 in 17 overs with her five-wicket haul. Although Poonam Khemnar and Deepti Sharma played late cameos, it was not enough to seal eleven runs from the final over as composed Molinuex emerged on the top to hand RCB two-run victory.



