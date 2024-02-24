WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to awed Mandhana getting Kohli-AB type welcome in echoing Chinnaswamy
Smriti Mandhana was awed by the loud cheers of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.|
Home is always a sweet place, and so it seemed for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of the 2024 Women’s Premier League. Skipper Smriti Mandhana was awed by the spectators' chants during the toss as they geared up for their first-ever home game in the competition’s history.
The highly anticipated toss escalated with Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy winning the toss and electing to field first. After she was done speaking with broadcaster Mel Jones, the focus shifted to the RCB captain who was shadowed by the loud cheers from the audience.
Mandhana tried to speak a couple of times but was forced into a pause, thereby breaking into smiles. She was seen gesturing to Jones that she was not audible due to the huge cheers from the fans seated around the park for this mouth-watering encounter. Seeing Mandhana get a grand reception on RCB’s first home game in WPL, the Twitterverse could relate it with the craze of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers for the men’s team in IPL.
