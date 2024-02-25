IND vs ENG | Ashwin-Kuldeep spin webs around England to turn tide in India's favour on Day 3

England began the second session comfortably with Rohit Sharma opting to hand the new ball to the all-spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin before the latter flipped the tables around by scalping Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on successive deliveries in the fifth over. Joe Root attempted to dig in thereafter in a 36-run stand for the third wicket but failed to repeat his first-innings heroics after being controversially given LBW off a turning Ashwin full-delivery and had to depart cheaply for 11. Zak Crawley kept gunning along nevertheless to bring up a relatively quick half-century and was ably supported by Jonny Bairstow turning up the ante with three boundaries early in his innings, prompting Rohit to bring Kuldeep into the attack. The left-arm wrist spinner instantly delivered with aplomb, getting rid of both Crawley and Ben Stokes in the space of three overs to leave the visitors reeling at 120/5 at Tea.