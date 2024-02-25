IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'Batman' Ashwin proves to be India's hero again with three quick blows

The first blow came on the penultimate ball of the fifth over with Ben Duckett trying to press forward and defend a length delivery aimed at the stumps. However, Ashwin had imparted a phenomenal number of revolutions on the red cherry that made it zip through the air after pitching and bouncing more than the southpaw expected, thereby striking his bat handle and looping into Sarfaraz Khan's hand at short leg. Amidst ecstatic celebrations amongst the Indian camp, Ollie Pope walked in on a pair albeit with the match-winning 196 in the third innings in the first Test still fresh in the spectators' minds. Ashwin adopted a similar strategy for the 26-year-old, but landed the ball on leg stump this time that nastily squared Pope all-hands up and thumped into his pads plumb in front thereby resigning Pope to a golden duck.