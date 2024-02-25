More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as succumbed Stokes throws his head back in laughter after fortuitous cameo

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ben Stokes could not help but laugh after being outdone by Kuldeep Yadav's brilliance along with a hint of misfortune

Fortune favours the brave, such that they create their own luck goes the conventional wisdom -- something India comprehensively proved to Ben Stokes in Ranchi. The England skipper survived a couple of close calls through sheer fluke on Sunday but kismet finally had its say much to Stokes' amusement.

India reeled the fourth Test back into the balance through the first two sessions of Day 4 by limiting England's advantage to 46 through a valiant batting effort through to Lunch before scalping five wickets in 33 overs at the cost of 120 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin provided the hosts the early breakthroughs by registering the first three wickets in the innings before Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc in a brief spell late into the session, including dispatching Ben Stokes right at the stroke of Tea following a chaotic cameo from the England skipper.

Stokes had survived a hairy LBW appeal on the fourth ball of the 30th over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja courtesy of a marginal umpire's call, the same phenomenon he had decried after the third Test, and then got away scot-free two balls later when the Indian camp made no queries despite the red cherry trapping the veteran plumb in front of the stumps. In the 33rd over, Stokes avoided another dismissal when a Kuldeep Yadav shooter left the batter on his knees and missed the stump by the barest of margins but the 32-year-old's luck did ultimately run out later in the over to end his 13-ball stay at the crease.

Kuldeep pitched a length ball on leg stump from around the wicket to probe Stokes onto a front foot defense before hitting the crack and turning square while keeping low to comprehensively beat the outside edge. The sheer amount of turn meant the SG would have likely gone on to miss the off-stump but it ended up striking the inside of Stokes' ankle instead which made it deviate onto the poles.

The unplayable delivery along with the stroke of misfortune meant the visiting captain could not help but throw his head back with frustration before breaking out into a wide grin and a brief giggle, well aware his wicket had been a long time coming much to Twitterati's amusement.

