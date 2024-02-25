IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as succumbed Stokes throws his head back in laughter after fortuitous cameo

Stokes had survived a hairy LBW appeal on the fourth ball of the 30th over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja courtesy of a marginal umpire's call, the same phenomenon he had decried after the third Test, and then got away scot-free two balls later when the Indian camp made no queries despite the red cherry trapping the veteran plumb in front of the stumps. In the 33rd over, Stokes avoided another dismissal when a Kuldeep Yadav shooter left the batter on his knees and missed the stump by the barest of margins but the 32-year-old's luck did ultimately run out later in the over to end his 13-ball stay at the crease.