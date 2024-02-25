IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to England's great digital divide as Root's LBW leaves visitors baffled

Ashwin capped off the 17th over with a full delivery from around the wickets on leg stump that seemed to turn considerably Root after pitching to beat the inside edge and thump into his front pad. A loud appeal followed but Kumar Dharmasena remained unmoved given the ball seemed to be sliding down leg. However, Rohit Sharma was uncharacteristically quick to send the decision upstairs, and for good reason, since Hawk-Eye showed the red cherry had pitched in line by the barest of margins and would have gone on to strike leg stump convincingly enough to avoid an umpire's call verdict. An ecstatic Ashwin leaped up in celebration as soon as the big screen flashed the decision while both Root and Crawley seemed shell-shocked, the former shaking his head in disgust as he walked off.