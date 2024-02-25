More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Mohammad Ali and David Willey's stellar bowling as Multan beat Quetta Gladiators

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Multan Sultans returned to winning form with a 13-run victory over Quetta Gladiators. Chasing 181 runs, the Gladiators faltered in their batting efforts, failing to establish solid partnerships, particularly against Multan's formidable bowling attack spearheaded by Mohammad Ali and David Willey.

‌A formidable Multan Sultan's side strode confidently to the crease after Quetta Gladiators' captain, Rilee Rossouw, won the toss and opted to field. Abrar Ahmed struck early for Quetta, outfoxing Usman Khan for the first breakthrough. However, Mohammed Rizwan and Reeza Hendricks forged a strong partnership, showcasing intent and skilful stroke play to guide the Sultans to 53/1 by the end of the powerplay. The duo continued their momentum, building a substantial 79-run stand, propelling their side to 101/3 in 13 overs, with Rizwan notching up a composed half-century off 39 deliveries. Akeal Hosein managed to break the Rizwan-Hendricks alliance, but their dismissal only paved the way for another fruitful partnership. Hendricks, alongside Tayyab Tahir, exhibited great batting prowess, guiding their team to 165/2 by the 19th over, with Hendricks reaching his fifty in just 40 deliveries. With a stellar performance from Rizwan and Hendricks, the Sultans concluded their innings at a commanding 180/4.

The Quetta Gladiators embarked on their innings with promise, notching up eight runs in the opening two overs. Yet, the momentum was soon disrupted when Multan's Mohammad Ali scalped Jason Roy, providing the Sultans with an early breakthrough in the third over. However, Khwaja Nafay and Rossouw built a stable 62 runs stand taking their side to 104/3 in 12 overs. Nonetheless, Aftab Ibrahim and Usama Mir scalped the important wickets of Rossouw and Sajjad Ali to leave the Gladiators reeling at 123/4 in 14 overs. The Gladiators' woes deepened as Multan showcased exceptional discipline in their bowling, claiming the crucial wickets of Khawaja Nafay, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. to whittle Quetta down to 136/7 by the 17th over. With a dramatic batting collapse, the Quetta Gladiators could only muster 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

