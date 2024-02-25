PSL 2024 | Twitter applauds Mohammad Ali and David Willey's stellar bowling as Multan beat Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans returned to winning form with a 13-run victory over Quetta Gladiators. Chasing 181 runs, the Gladiators faltered in their batting efforts, failing to establish solid partnerships, particularly against Multan's formidable bowling attack spearheaded by Mohammad Ali and David Willey.
The Quetta Gladiators embarked on their innings with promise, notching up eight runs in the opening two overs. Yet, the momentum was soon disrupted when Multan's Mohammad Ali scalped Jason Roy, providing the Sultans with an early breakthrough in the third over. However, Khwaja Nafay and Rossouw built a stable 62 runs stand taking their side to 104/3 in 12 overs. Nonetheless, Aftab Ibrahim and Usama Mir scalped the important wickets of Rossouw and Sajjad Ali to leave the Gladiators reeling at 123/4 in 14 overs. The Gladiators' woes deepened as Multan showcased exceptional discipline in their bowling, claiming the crucial wickets of Khawaja Nafay, Sherfane Rutherford, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. to whittle Quetta down to 136/7 by the 17th over. With a dramatic batting collapse, the Quetta Gladiators could only muster 167/9 in their allotted 20 overs.
