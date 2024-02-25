PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as David Willey’s overconfidence costs him crucial catch
Confidence can pave the way to success, yet excess of it can yield unfavourable outcomes. A clear example of the same unfolded during Multan Sultans' match when David Willey's assured call for a catch ended in a missed opportunity, showcasing the downside of unchecked confidence.
In the fifth ball of the fourth over, Willey delivered a length ball, prompting Shakeel to flick it, resulting in the ball edging straight up into the air. Willey, anticipating the catch, gestured to the cover fielder, Usman Khan, indicating it was his catch. Usman, poised for a possible rebound off Willey's palm, crouched down. However, Willey juggled the ball twice, nearly securing it with a spectacular left-handed effort from Usman, who unfortunately couldn't hold on. Amidst the confusion, Multan's wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, also rushed from his position to attempt a catch.
Twitter users erupted in laughter at the comical drop, while Willey's overconfident call ultimately proved costly for his team, resulting in the loss of a crucial wicket.
𝗡𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱! 😮— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 25, 2024
How costly will this be? 😬#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/x4IBPSoTS4
Saud Shakeel is dismissed after making a quick 24, Willey taking the wicket.#HBLPSL9 | #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/k3dLHDS75Y— Saim Butt (@Saimbutt_19) February 25, 2024
Easy catch of Saud shakeel dropped by David Willey 🫣🫣#INDvENG #PSL9 #MSvQG #Cricketpic.twitter.com/hZdyNE9WNp— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) February 25, 2024
Willey standing behind Abbas hahahahaha cuties😭— hj ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@hajraaa__) February 25, 2024
Willey dropped Chota don— Uzair Shaukat (@uzair_shaukat88) February 25, 2024
what even was it willey? 😭😭— RIDA. (@cluelessminnion) February 25, 2024
He's put it down!— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) February 25, 2024
What was that Willey. Shit fielding 😡— cricket fanatic (@AimaAmir3) February 25, 2024
Saud Shakeel on the pull this time, making full use of the life granted to him by Willey.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) February 25, 2024
He's been mighty impressive as an opener this PSL.