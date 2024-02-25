PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts as David Willey’s overconfidence costs him crucial catch

‌Chasing a target of 181 runs, the Quetta Gladiators embarked on their innings with promise, notching up eight runs in the opening two overs. Yet, the momentum was soon disrupted when Multan's Mohammad Ali scalped Jason Roy, providing the Sultans with an early breakthrough in the third over. With the spotlight now on Khwaja Nafay and Saud Shakeel, the onus fell on them to steer Multan Sultans towards a competitive total within the powerplay. However, Multan's woes in the field persisted as David Willey squandered a straightforward catch, leaving the Gladiators stunned and adding to their woes.