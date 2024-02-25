PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to van der Dussen’s splendid ton in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars suffered their fifth loss of the season as Peshawar Zalmi beat them by eight runs at Lahore. Chasing a target of 212 runs, Lahore Qalandars faced early setbacks, but a remarkable century by Rassie van der Dussen nearly propelled them to victory, only to fall short in the end.
The Zalmi got off to a flying start with the ball, striking early by dismissing the in-form Lahore opener Sahibzada Farhan in the third over. The woe compounded for the Qalandars as they lost Fakhar Zaman in the fifth over, thanks to Luke Wood's pinpoint delivery hitting the stumps. By the end of the powerplay, Lahore Qalandars stood at 56/2 with Rassie van der Dussen and Shai Hope taking charge of the batting. The pair exhibited strong intent, forging a 71-run partnership and guiding the Qalandars to 107/2 in 12 overs. Hope's departure in the 13th over marked a breakthrough for the Peshawar brigade, but van der Dussen showed no signs of slowing down, reaching his half-century in just 27 balls. Alongside Ahsan Bhatti, van der Dussen steadily steered the Qalandars towards victory, with the scoreboard reading 152/3 by the 16th over. Van der Dussen's exceptional performance culminated in a century off 50 balls, putting Lahore on the brink of sealing the game. However, the last over brought unexpected drama as Lahore lost two crucial wickets, leaving van der Dussen stranded at the non-striker's end. Despite the heroics of the Proteas star, Lahore Qalandars suffered their fifth loss of the season.
