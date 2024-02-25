More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Abrar's geeky celebration after 'cleaning' up Usman with 'spectacular' mystery spin

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Occasionally, cricketers showcase their creativity with celebratory antics. Quetta Gladiators' Abrar Ahmad introduced a new and unique celebration where he took a moment to remove his spectacles and humorously cleaned the glass, adding a touch of individuality to the game's excitement.

‌Following a narrow defeat in their last game, Multan Sultans were poised to establish a commanding total after being put into bat by Quetta Gladiators. Akeal Hosein initiated the bowling for the Gladiators, but Usman Khan swiftly dispatched two consecutive fours in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan followed suit with an impressive six in the subsequent over. However, the Multan openers couldn't sustain their aggressive start, as Abrar Ahmad claimed the crucial wicket of Usman, prompting a distinctive celebration from Ahmed.

On the final delivery of the third over, Abrar delivered a well-judged short-of-a-length ball, adjusting his length as he observed Usman advancing down the track. Usman aimed to loft the ball for a six but misjudged the line, resulting in a miss that evaded his bat. Seizing the opportunity, Quetta's wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed swiftly collected the ball and executed a precise stumping, dismissing Usman from the crease.

Following the dismissal, Abrar Ahmed orchestrated a distinctive celebration, offering a brief high-five to Sarfaraz before humorously removing his spectacles, cleaning the lenses, and repositioning them on his face. The Quetta contingent promptly gathered to commend Abrar's feat. Moments later, Sarfaraz approached Abrar, acknowledging both his exceptional delivery and the joviality of his celebration, affectionately patting his head in recognition.

The Twitterverse erupted with excitement as they witnessed Abrar's exquisite delivery and his quirky celebration

