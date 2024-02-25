PSL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Abrar's geeky celebration after 'cleaning' up Usman with 'spectacular' mystery spin

‌Following a narrow defeat in their last game, Multan Sultans were poised to establish a commanding total after being put into bat by Quetta Gladiators. Akeal Hosein initiated the bowling for the Gladiators, but Usman Khan swiftly dispatched two consecutive fours in the opening over. Mohammad Rizwan followed suit with an impressive six in the subsequent over. However, the Multan openers couldn't sustain their aggressive start, as Abrar Ahmad claimed the crucial wicket of Usman, prompting a distinctive celebration from Ahmed.