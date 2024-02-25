WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling

‌Harmanpreet Kaur's strategic choice to bowl first proved to be a stroke of genius for the Mumbai Indians, yielding immediate results with an early breakthrough. Entrusting the crucial task to Shabnim, Kaur's decision was quickly validated. Shabnim unleashed a masterful display of in-swing in the opening over, delivering a full delivery that enticed Veda Krishnamurthy into a driving attempt. However, the ball exhibited a sharp swing, catching Veda off guard as it struck her pad. Opting for the Decision Review System (DRS), the 31-year-old batter from Karnataka sought clarity, only to witness the ball tracking confirm Shabnim's delivery crashing into the leg stump. With the verdict confirmed Veda went back to the dugout, visibly disheartened by her premature dismissal.