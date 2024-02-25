WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling
There's no greater thrill for a fast bowler than wreaking havoc on the opposition's top order with some exceptional bowling prowess. Shabnim Ismail of the Mumbai Indians experienced this firsthand, delivering two exquisite deliveries that rattled the Gujarat Giants' top-order batters.
Shabnim replicated her earlier success in the third over, delivering a well-pitched length ball. Harleen Deol attempted to hit it across the swing but failed to make contact, resulting in the ball striking her pad. After a brief discussion with Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney, Deol opted for a review. The DRS was back into action which revealed the ball's impact on the top of the leg stump. With on-field umpire Gayathri Venugopalan once again signalling out, the Mumbai Indians' camp erupted with excitement and joy, lauding Shabnim thereafter.
Twitter was abuzz with excitement as fans witnessed Shabnim's phenomenal bowling, taking to social media to share their emotions.
What a delivery!
February 25, 2024
Back to back
February 25, 2024
The pillar
Shabnim ismail pillar of MI bowling attack 🔥🔥🔥🔥 took another wicket of harleen deol— chiya (@chiyuuuu5) February 25, 2024
In her 2nd over
GGW 37-2 #GGvsMI #WPL #WPL2024 #TATAWPL
Boom boom
Dude this Shabnim Ismail from SA is like Jasprit Bumrah of womens cricket— HaiL RebelStar (@Hail_RebelStar2) February 25, 2024
We can see the line & length like JB n aggression to deliver in every ball in her face & attitude🥵🔥🔥@shabnim_ismail we need more womens like u to make this sport more successful in girls#WPL2024 #GGvMI
Crucial wickets
Shabnim Ismail opens up the match by taking 2 crucial wickets against team Gujarat within the first 3 overs🥵.#WPL2024 #ProboOpinions— Probo (@probo_india) February 25, 2024
Great addition
Shabnim Ismail has been a great addition to the MI setup ❤️#WPL2024— Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) February 25, 2024
Better tahn youngsters
Shabnim Ismail is 35 years old and bowls at a better pace than most of the youngsters . Wow #CricketTwitter— Sid (@SiddhantRo45) February 25, 2024
Agrressive
How good is Shabnim Ismail's bowling action!!#WPL2024— Parth Patil (@parthhpatil) February 25, 2024
On fire
Shabnim Ismail is on fire 🔥— Ritesh Sharma (@Ritesh_Sharma11) February 25, 2024
2 Wickets in 2 overs 💥
First Veda and now Harleen ...#WPL2024 #GGvMI #TATAWPL #IPL2024 #CricketTwitter
Second one
Second one for Shabnim Ismail 🔥#WPL2024 #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/aVvmxQmjk4— Purnima (@Purnima017) February 25, 2024