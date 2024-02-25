More Options

WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling

WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling

98

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

There's no greater thrill for a fast bowler than wreaking havoc on the opposition's top order with some exceptional bowling prowess. Shabnim Ismail of the Mumbai Indians experienced this firsthand, delivering two exquisite deliveries that rattled the Gujarat Giants' top-order batters.

‌Harmanpreet Kaur's strategic choice to bowl first proved to be a stroke of genius for the Mumbai Indians, yielding immediate results with an early breakthrough. Entrusting the crucial task to Shabnim, Kaur's decision was quickly validated. Shabnim unleashed a masterful display of in-swing in the opening over, delivering a full delivery that enticed Veda Krishnamurthy into a driving attempt. However, the ball exhibited a sharp swing, catching Veda off guard as it struck her pad. Opting for the Decision Review System (DRS), the 31-year-old batter from Karnataka sought clarity, only to witness the ball tracking confirm Shabnim's delivery crashing into the leg stump. With the verdict confirmed Veda went back to the dugout, visibly disheartened by her premature dismissal.

Shabnim replicated her earlier success in the third over, delivering a well-pitched length ball. Harleen Deol attempted to hit it across the swing but failed to make contact, resulting in the ball striking her pad. After a brief discussion with Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney, Deol opted for a review. The DRS was back into action which revealed the ball's impact on the top of the leg stump. With on-field umpire Gayathri Venugopalan once again signalling out, the Mumbai Indians' camp erupted with excitement and joy, lauding Shabnim thereafter.

Twitter was abuzz with excitement as fans witnessed Shabnim's phenomenal bowling, taking to social media to share their emotions.

What a delivery!

Back to back

The pillar

Boom boom

Crucial wickets

Great addition

Better tahn youngsters

Agrressive

On fire

Second one

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all