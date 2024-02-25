More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter laughs as Gujarat Giants' lacklustre fielding turns into comedy of errors

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Occasionally, a fumble can pave the way for some unfavourable outcomes, yet on other occasions, it simply leaves you frustrated and tinged with a dash of amusement. Something similar happened with the Gujarat Giants as they conceded three runs during a misfield against Mumbai Indians.

‌The Mumbai Indians stumbled initially, losing opener Yastika Bhatia to a well-delivered full-length ball from Kathryn Bryce in just the third over. The early setback continued as Hayley Matthews also fell in the fourth over without making a significant impact. With two key wickets down, the focus shifted to Mumbai's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt to steady the innings. However, the Gujarat team appeared lacklustre on the field, displaying sloppy fielding that bordered on comedic, adding to their woes.

In the fifth over, on the penultimate delivery, Sciver-Brunt elegantly drove a length delivery from Kat Bryce towards mid-wicket, securing a single. As the ball reached Sneh Rana stationed there, a direct hit ensued, but the throw towards the backward point allowed the Mumbai pair to snatch an extra run. Exploiting the confusion, Dayalan Hemalatha from the backward point threw the ball without a designated receiver, but was lucky not to concede any extra runs. The chaos didn't end there, as an overthrow towards Giants keeper Beth Mooney went uncollected, granting the Harman-Nat duo an additional run, totalling three runs from the exchange.

The Gujarat Giants were left jaw-dropped by the unfolding events, while the Mumbai dugout erupted in amusement at the comical scenes playing out on the field. Social media lit up with laughter as the Twitterverse couldn't resist sharing the hilarious moment taking place in the match.

