WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Harmanpreet's composed innings as Mumbai Indians triumph over Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians clinched their second victory of the season with a convincing five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants. Chasing a modest target of 127 runs, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side showcased a solid middle-order partnership, with Kaur's innings of 40 runs, guiding them to a well-deserved win.
The Mumbai Indians encountered a shaky start as opener Yastika Bhatia was dismissed in the third over, courtesy of a well-delivered full-length ball by Kathryn Bryce. Subsequently, Hayley Matthews also departed in the fourth over without making any significant impact. With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the crease, MI reached 39/2 by the end of the powerplay. However, the departure of Sciver-Brunt in the eighth over left MI's batting lineup in a bit of trouble, with the scoreboard showing 65/3 after 10 overs. Nonetheless, Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr built an impressive partnership, adding 66 runs after Sciver-Brunt's dismissal and advancing the score to 110/3 by the 15th over. Although there was a brief moment when the Giants seemed to regain momentum by dismissing Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar in the slog overs, Harmanpreet's steady knock of 40 runs ultimately sealed the match for the Mumbai Indians as they emerged victorious by five wickets with 11 balls to spare.
MUMBAI INDIANS GIRLS ARE UNSTOPPABLE IN WPL....!!!!— Arindam Ghosh (@pakna_fua) February 25, 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur is a true leader leading from the front not like smriti mandhana who has only one quality smiling all the time. RCB should make Ellyse Perry or Sophie divine the captain.#MIWvsGGW#WPL2024 #WPLT20#WPL— Rashtra (@ImrashtRm) February 25, 2024
Good day watching cricket.— Kanishk Agarwal (@kanishkdabaav27) February 25, 2024
Day 3 — India vs England 4th Test.
WPL — Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants.
PSL — Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars. #CricketTwitter
Harmanpreet kaur is brilliant with bat....46 in today's match and 51 runs against DC,played important role in Both the wins....MI playing like defending Champion of WPL...— Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) February 25, 2024
👏👏👏👏#WPL2024 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/eRzxCEQoFl
MUMBAI INDIANS BEATS GUJRAT GIANTS BY 5 WICKETS.— The Real Podcast (@realp0dcast018) February 25, 2024
WHAT A TEAM PERFORMANCE#WPL #IPLSchedule #DhruvRathee
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished the chase with a six. #TATAWPL #WPL #WPL2024 #GGvMIpic.twitter.com/1eviQFJ29M— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) February 25, 2024
Harmanpreet consistency 🔥🫡#WPL pic.twitter.com/q05ZnWzmew— KrrishnaTweets (@KAakrosh) February 25, 2024
"Harmanpreet Kaur's batting prowess is truly shining in WPL! 55(34) and an unbeaten 46*(41) – she's leading from the front for Mumbai Indians. A captain who not only inspires but delivers with the bat. Phenomenal! 👊🏏 #TATAWPL #WPL2024"— ꪜɪᴊᴀʏ🤞 (@kotule_vijay) February 25, 2024
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur finish the Match with a SIX - In both matches they won with a SIX in this WPL.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 25, 2024
- Captain Harmanpreet leads from the front for MI..!!! pic.twitter.com/jdrFLCfe1p