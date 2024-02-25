More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Harmanpreet's composed innings as Mumbai Indians triumph over Gujarat Giants

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mumbai Indians clinched their second victory of the season with a convincing five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants. Chasing a modest target of 127 runs, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side showcased a solid middle-order partnership, with Kaur's innings of 40 runs, guiding them to a well-deserved win.

‌The Gujarat Giants faced a formidable challenge on the field against the Mumbai Indians, who displayed exceptional bowling prowess right from the outset after winning the toss. The match began on a sour note for Gujarat as their star opener, Veda Krishnamurthy, fell in the very first over. Soon after, Harleen Deol followed suit, succumbing to Shabnim Ismail's skilful bowling. The troubles persisted for the Giants as Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield, leaving Gujarat struggling at 43/3 by the end of the powerplay. The situation worsened as Hayley Matthews claimed the wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha. Despite the efforts of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, who stabilized the innings, the Giants only managed to reach 58/4 in 10 overs. Misfortune continued to bother the Giants as they lost Mooney, Gardner, and Sneh Rana, with the scoreboard reading a dismal 82/7 by the 14th over. However, a resilient batting partnership between Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwar breathed some life into their innings, adding a valuable 48 runs and propelling the Giants to 120/7 by the 19th over. Nevertheless, hopes of a decent total were dashed in the final over, as Amelia Kerr's exceptional performance saw her claim two crucial wickets, limiting the Giants to a modest total of 126/9.

The Mumbai Indians encountered a shaky start as opener Yastika Bhatia was dismissed in the third over, courtesy of a well-delivered full-length ball by Kathryn Bryce. Subsequently, Hayley Matthews also departed in the fourth over without making any significant impact. With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the crease, MI reached 39/2 by the end of the powerplay. However, the departure of Sciver-Brunt in the eighth over left MI's batting lineup in a bit of trouble, with the scoreboard showing 65/3 after 10 overs. Nonetheless, Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr built an impressive partnership, adding 66 runs after Sciver-Brunt's dismissal and advancing the score to 110/3 by the 15th over. Although there was a brief moment when the Giants seemed to regain momentum by dismissing Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar in the slog overs, Harmanpreet's steady knock of 40 runs ultimately sealed the match for the Mumbai Indians as they emerged victorious by five wickets with 11 balls to spare.

