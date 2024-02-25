WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Harmanpreet's composed innings as Mumbai Indians triumph over Gujarat Giants

‌The Gujarat Giants faced a formidable challenge on the field against the Mumbai Indians, who displayed exceptional bowling prowess right from the outset after winning the toss. The match began on a sour note for Gujarat as their star opener, Veda Krishnamurthy, fell in the very first over. Soon after, Harleen Deol followed suit, succumbing to Shabnim Ismail's skilful bowling. The troubles persisted for the Giants as Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield, leaving Gujarat struggling at 43/3 by the end of the powerplay. The situation worsened as Hayley Matthews claimed the wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha. Despite the efforts of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, who stabilized the innings, the Giants only managed to reach 58/4 in 10 overs. Misfortune continued to bother the Giants as they lost Mooney, Gardner, and Sneh Rana, with the scoreboard reading a dismal 82/7 by the 14th over. However, a resilient batting partnership between Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwar breathed some life into their innings, adding a valuable 48 runs and propelling the Giants to 120/7 by the 19th over. Nevertheless, hopes of a decent total were dashed in the final over, as Amelia Kerr's exceptional performance saw her claim two crucial wickets, limiting the Giants to a modest total of 126/9.