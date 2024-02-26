BPL 2024 | Twitter applauds Tamim's remarkable knock as Fortune Barishal secures Qualifier 2 spot

‌Fortune Barishals' decision to bowl first proved effective as they swiftly scalped the wicket of Chattogram Challengers' opener Tanzid Hasan in the second over. The pressure on Challengers escalated as they also dismissed Imran Uzzaman during the powerplay. Despite a brief recovery led by Tom Bruce and Josh Brown, the Challengers only managed to reach 40/2 in six overs. Unfortunately, the team struggled to establish solid partnerships in the middle order, with Shykat Ali, Shuvagata Hom, and Romario Shepherd failing to make a significant impact. The Challengers found themselves in a precarious position at 113/7. Barishal's bowlers, Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Saifuddin, displayed clinical performances by taking two wickets each. With no substantial partnerships in the lower order either, the Challengers ended their innings with a modest score of 135/9 in 20 overs.