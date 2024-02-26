More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter applauds Tamim's remarkable knock as Fortune Barishal secures Qualifier 2 spot

Fortune Barishal triumphed over Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in the eliminator match held in Dhaka. Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal's outstanding half-century guided Barishal to chase down the target of 136 runs in 14.5 overs, eliminating Chattogram Challengers from the tournament.

‌Fortune Barishals' decision to bowl first proved effective as they swiftly scalped the wicket of Chattogram Challengers' opener Tanzid Hasan in the second over. The pressure on Challengers escalated as they also dismissed Imran Uzzaman during the powerplay. Despite a brief recovery led by Tom Bruce and Josh Brown, the Challengers only managed to reach 40/2 in six overs. Unfortunately, the team struggled to establish solid partnerships in the middle order, with Shykat Ali, Shuvagata Hom, and Romario Shepherd failing to make a significant impact. The Challengers found themselves in a precarious position at 113/7. Barishal's bowlers, Kyle Mayers and Mohammad Saifuddin, displayed clinical performances by taking two wickets each. With no substantial partnerships in the lower order either, the Challengers ended their innings with a modest score of 135/9 in 20 overs.

Fortune Barishals faced an uncertain start, losing their opener Soumya Sarkar in the very first over of their innings. However, the team found stability as Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers showcased commendable dedication. The pair steered their side to a strong position, reaching 73/1 by the end of the powerplay. Mayers continued his impressive batting form, achieving a quick 50 off 25 balls in collaboration with Tamim. Despite Mayers' departure in the 10th over, Tamim carried on with aggressive strokes, propelling his team to 118/2 in 12 overs. Although Proteas star David Miller's attempt to accelerate the scoring yielded only 17 runs off 13 deliveries, Tamim persisted in dominating the Challengers' bowlers. Tamim marked his third half-century of the season in 52 deliveries. With his outstanding performance, Fortune Barishal comfortably crossed the victory line in just 14.5 overs, securing a spot in Qualifier 2.

