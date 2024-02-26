BPL 2024 | Twitter applauds Tamim's remarkable knock as Fortune Barishal secures Qualifier 2 spot
Fortune Barishal triumphed over Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in the eliminator match held in Dhaka. Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal's outstanding half-century guided Barishal to chase down the target of 136 runs in 14.5 overs, eliminating Chattogram Challengers from the tournament.
Fortune Barishals faced an uncertain start, losing their opener Soumya Sarkar in the very first over of their innings. However, the team found stability as Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers showcased commendable dedication. The pair steered their side to a strong position, reaching 73/1 by the end of the powerplay. Mayers continued his impressive batting form, achieving a quick 50 off 25 balls in collaboration with Tamim. Despite Mayers' departure in the 10th over, Tamim carried on with aggressive strokes, propelling his team to 118/2 in 12 overs. Although Proteas star David Miller's attempt to accelerate the scoring yielded only 17 runs off 13 deliveries, Tamim persisted in dominating the Challengers' bowlers. Tamim marked his third half-century of the season in 52 deliveries. With his outstanding performance, Fortune Barishal comfortably crossed the victory line in just 14.5 overs, securing a spot in Qualifier 2.
3rd fifty
3rd FIFTY for Tamim In this #BPL2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/RqTWCRGjya— ER Saif 🇧🇩 (@ERSaif14) February 26, 2024
Eliminator game
BPL T20 2024: Eliminator— Arif Hasan Misbah (@ArifHasanM78846) February 26, 2024
Chattogram Challenges vs Fortune Barishal
Innings Break: Fortune Barishal need 136 runs to win#allsports93 | #ChattogramChallengers | #FortuneBarishal | #BPL | #CGCvsBRASAL | #Cricket | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/clBi952tQf
Another low-scoring game
Chattogram Challengers collected 135/9 after their 20 overs.— ER Saif 🇧🇩 (@ERSaif14) February 26, 2024
Another game in Mirpur, another low score we have seen! It should be easy chases for Barishal. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/UJN8fZiKVm
Far superior
I randomly got a Post from a Bengali FB Group— Mushaf Basra🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@MushafBasra95) February 26, 2024
Where they were comparing PSL and BPL and according to them BPL was a far superior League
I am crying 😭😭😭
To defend
With Tanzid Hasan Tamim gone, Josh Brown HAS TO be there till the bitter end to ensure Chattogram Challengers has something to defend. #bpl2024 #bpl— AJ Labib (@AJL1916) February 26, 2024
Break
BPL T20 2024: Match 43 | Fortune Barishal vs Chattogram Challengers— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 26, 2024
Innings Break: Fortune Barishal need 136 runs to win#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/xTlL2rE4rL
Good bowling
Barishal restrict Chattogram to only 135 RUNS. 🔴— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) February 26, 2024
Good display of bowling from Fortune Barishal, but it was difficult to bat as always in a typical Mirpur pitch. Spoils all the fun. 💤
Legend Fantasy | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/6Gmq9WOvkB
Their army
Our Army— Fortune Barishal (@readulislamram1) February 26, 2024
Mohammad Saifuddin
In this BPL-2024
Last 6 Match#FortuneBarishal #SouthernArmy #BPL2024 #saifuddin pic.twitter.com/V3B14ai45z
Playing XI
Here's our formidable playing Xl ready to take on the challenge!#fortunebarishalvschattogramchallengers #FortuneBarishal #SouthernArmy #PlayingEleven #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/BkU8iDfpXB— Fortune Barishal (@readulislamram1) February 26, 2024
Let's set
Fortune Barishal wins the toss and opts to bowl! 🏏 Let's set the tone early and dominate the game. #FortuneBarishal #fortunebarishalvschattogramchallengers #SouthernArmy #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/cuEmKahGMD— Fortune Barishal (@readulislamram1) February 26, 2024