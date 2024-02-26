IND vs ENG | Steely Gill and Jurel outlast scrappy England to clinch series victory in humdinger

Stokes ultimately brought Root on for his second spell out of desperation and the veteran rewarded with Jaiswal's scalp on just the third ball after the opener got a thick outside edge during an attempted heave over covers that was well taken by a diving James Anderson at short third-man. Nervy times ensured with the pitch suddenly beginning to rag and offer uneven bounce. Rohit attempted to eventually break the shackles after bringing up just a second firs-class half-century in the fourth innings by dancing down the track against Tom Hartley only to be beaten comprehensively on the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest. Rajat Patidar followed suit an over later as his lean run culminated in a blinder by Ollie Pope at short-leg, with India suddenly reeling at 100/3 with momentum firmly in the visitors' favour. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja exercised caution to avoid any further damage and take the hosts safely through to Lunch with 72 runs still to get.