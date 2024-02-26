IND vs ENG | Steely Gill and Jurel outlast scrappy England to clinch series victory in humdinger
Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel put together a match-winning unbeaten 72-run stand in the fourth innings|
BCCI
England exhibited valiant fighting spirit on Day 4 in Ranchi but India's quality ultimately shone through to seal the series with a game to go. Rohit Sharma's 55 set the stage and despite Shoaib Bashir's three scalps injecting doubt, Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill got the job done with a 72-run stand.
After his rookie spinners gave away 40 runs at a quick rate for no rewards on the previous evening, Ben Stokes turned to James Anderson to provide some control at the start of Day 4 and the veteran obliged with a maiden first-up. However, realizing that the pitch was not playing any tricks, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took little time to take off again and added 44 more runs at nearly five an over, inching India to within 108 runs of victory.
Stokes ultimately brought Root on for his second spell out of desperation and the veteran rewarded with Jaiswal's scalp on just the third ball after the opener got a thick outside edge during an attempted heave over covers that was well taken by a diving James Anderson at short third-man. Nervy times ensured with the pitch suddenly beginning to rag and offer uneven bounce. Rohit attempted to eventually break the shackles after bringing up just a second firs-class half-century in the fourth innings by dancing down the track against Tom Hartley only to be beaten comprehensively on the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest. Rajat Patidar followed suit an over later as his lean run culminated in a blinder by Ollie Pope at short-leg, with India suddenly reeling at 100/3 with momentum firmly in the visitors' favour. Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja exercised caution to avoid any further damage and take the hosts safely through to Lunch with 72 runs still to get.
As it turned out, England had just been setting the stage for chaos to break loose as Shoaib Bashir scalped Jadeja with a low full toss with his first ball after the break and then dispatched Sarfaraz Khan for a golden duck off a bat-pad to put the visitors in the driver's seat. However, Gill and Dhruv Jurel showed nerves of steel to keep the threatening spinners at bay thereon and kept milking singles. Jurel struck the first boundary in 185 balls in the 47th over to bring the required runs under 50 and once it had touched the 20-run mark, Gill hoisted Bashir for two handsome sixes to essentially seal the deal and bring up his fifty. The wicket-keeper batter eventually hit the winning runs in the 61st over to stay unbeaten on 39 and hand India an unassailable 3-1 series lead.
Shubman Gill will play many fine innings for India but he will remember this one very fondly.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2024
17 and counting
This is Now 17th Consecutive Test Series Win by India at Home 💥— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 26, 2024
2024 (3-1) v 🏴*
2023 (2-1) v 🇦🇺
2022 (2-0) v 🇱🇰
2021 (1-0) v 🇳🇿
2021 (3-1) v 🏴
2019 (2-0) v 🇧🇩
2019 (3-0) v 🇿🇦
2018 (2-0) v 🏝
2018 (1-0) v 🇦🇫
2017 (1-0) v 🇱🇰
2017 (2-1) v 🇦🇺
2017 (1-0) v 🇧🇩
2016 (4-0) v 🏴
Just Bazzball things
So called Bazball— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) February 26, 2024
1.Drew series at home ashes
2.Drew series vs finished NZ in NZ
3.Lost series against India
4. Won only again Pakistan that too with babar in the team
Big win!
A series win for the ages. Well played Team India 👏🏽 🇮🇳 So good to see the youngsters thrive under pressure 🙌🏽 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/u0d5B3iswO— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 26, 2024
Absolutely!
Many noteworthy performances in the Ranchi test, but it’s Dhruv who has been the Jurel in India’s crown. #INDvENG— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) February 26, 2024
1st ever series defeat
India get home by five wickets, with Gill and Jurel's excellent partnership averting a brief scare. For England, the third day of this game was an opportunity missed, and has resulted in their first series defeat under Stokes and McCullum.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 26, 2024
Jurel the hero!
Wohooo Team India won the test series against England. Dhruv Jurel is a hero. pic.twitter.com/ra577NFmUe— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 26, 2024
Jurel & Gill won it for India!
India.🇮🇳 Win the series gill and jurel played very good innings under pressure pic.twitter.com/vQXYtc1Uds— anuj sharma 🇮🇳 (@Andhbhakt4u) February 26, 2024
Excellent
Excellent test match well played India. Good young talent on show for both sides.— Rob Hales (@mawdesleycity) February 26, 2024
Clinched!
India clinch the five-match Test series by 3-1 with one match still to be played🔥🥳👏🏽💥🔥🏏— Ravi (@Remoravi555) February 26, 2024
