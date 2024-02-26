IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Rohit inflicts salt to England's injury with nonchalant six off Anderson
Rohit Sharma launched James Anderson into the stands to leave Ben Stokes searching for answers|
BCCI
Dispatching a pacer with 700 Test wickets as if he were a club bowler is perhaps the exact niche that has made Rohit Sharma an iconic figure in modern cricket. He exhibited the same prowess in Ranchi by picking up a ball off his pads with such ease that the visitors couldn't help but be impressed.
India continued on their merry way in a chase of 192 on the morning of Day 4 with both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal keen to take the attack to the bowlers and race their way to an unassailable lead in the series. The duo added 42 runs in the first eight overs on Monday, despite the Indian skipper kicking proceedings off with a maiden off James Anderson, but the veteran was quick to announce his intentions with a shot for the ages in the very next over against the right-arm pacer.
Running in from over the wicket, Anderson angled a length ball towards leg stump hoping to find some swing to square up Rohit. However, the ball slid straight on and the 37-year-old pounced on the opportunity by lifting his back leg slightly up before swinging his bat through the delivery to launch it towards cow corner with breathtaking ease. The shot, akin to a pickup against the new ball in white-ball cricket, came out of nowhere to astound even the most experienced campaigners for England as Stokes pursed his lips in appreciation of the shot as if expressing helplessness against the onslaught.
Twitter was quick to laud praises on Rohit for continuing to entertain even in the Test arena.
Work of art!
This Six from Rohit🤤🤤pic.twitter.com/osdp3yHneJ https://t.co/MovxJAS9Nh— Quantum⁴⁵ Yadav (@45Quantum) February 26, 2024
He was impressed
Ben Stokes Reaction to The Six by Rohit Sharma against Anderson 🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LXEDZ7zOQt— Cric8fan (@cric8_official_) February 26, 2024
Some exchange of words between Rohit Sharma and Jimmy Anderson.— Vikash Grai (@thevikashgrai) February 26, 2024
Some Exchange of words between Rohit Sharma and Jimmy Anderson.♨️— Dushyant Kumar (@DushyantKrRawat) February 26, 2024
Anderson got frustrated after Rohit smashed him for six 💪🏼💪🏼🔥6️⃣#RohitSharma #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MWoVqwYBkX
BEN STOKES JUST GOT ASTONISHED ON SEEING THAT SIX OF ROHIT SHARMA TO ANDERSON🤯🤯💪🏼...!! #DhruvJurel #DhruvRathee #DhruvRathi #KuldeepYadav #RohitSharma #INDvsENG #INDvENG #SarfarazKhan #ashwin #CricketTwitter #Anderson #Bazball pic.twitter.com/cR03PoPbhs— Pranjal_01 (@Pranjal_Rj0) February 26, 2024
outstanding Six by Rohit Sharma off James Anderson 😲.— ISHU (@IshRo45) February 26, 2024
So beautiful, so elegant 😍pic.twitter.com/7u0WGhp7jW
Rohit Sharma smashed James Anderson for a six in his 2nd over.— Harishcricket (@BabyDoll642268) February 26, 2024
- Hitman has arrived. 🔥#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest #RohitSharma𓃵 #JIMMYANDERSON pic.twitter.com/7bKnM1Hsnh
ROHIT ne kya six mara anderson ko 🤣🤣— Rutvik Shrimali (@tmkoc_2008) February 26, 2024
Anderson vs Rohit— Tanish Singh (@tanishsingh0508) February 26, 2024
anderson is pressed after that six
Rohit flicks Anderson for six 😮💨— Manu | ಮನು (@Ekangii_Manu) February 26, 2024