IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Rohit inflicts salt to England's injury with nonchalant six off Anderson

Running in from over the wicket, Anderson angled a length ball towards leg stump hoping to find some swing to square up Rohit. However, the ball slid straight on and the 37-year-old pounced on the opportunity by lifting his back leg slightly up before swinging his bat through the delivery to launch it towards cow corner with breathtaking ease. The shot, akin to a pickup against the new ball in white-ball cricket, came out of nowhere to astound even the most experienced campaigners for England as Stokes pursed his lips in appreciation of the shot as if expressing helplessness against the onslaught.