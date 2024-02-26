PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse
Nothing is more special for a batter than delivering an exceptional performance blended with some extraordinary power hitting. Something similar was replicated by Peshawar Zalmi’s star opener Saim Ayub who smashed a huge ‘no look’ six on a full-length ball off Islamabad’s Tymal Mills.
In the first ball of the first over, Tymal Mills sent down a full-length ball, aiming it towards the middle. Meanwhile, Ayub skillfully manoeuvred the ball, executing a scoop over fine leg for a six. Without a single glance at the trajectory of the soaring six, he captivated the crowd's attention as he scooped the ball into the air.
The Twitterverse was astonished by Ayub’s brilliant six and took to social media to heat out their emotions.
An absolute beauty
February 26, 2024
Trademark shot
Saim Ayub with his trademark No look shot 🔥🔥🔥🔥#PSL9#PZvIU pic.twitter.com/6oRBmQSe7B— ALI (@alifatani) February 26, 2024
No look shot
Saim Ayub Hits a No look Shot 😭😭🏟️#BabarAzam #HBLPSL9— King Babar Lover's (@Kingbabarlovers) February 26, 2024
On fire
No look shot 🔥🔥#SaimAyub #PZvsIU #HBLPSL9 #HBLPSL2024 #PSL9— Sibtain Raza (@I_am_Sibtain) February 26, 2024
Great shot
What a great short by saim ayub! He is in one of the players to watch in #PSL2024. #PZvIU #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/OYXtjqLPVy— 𝕄ᴜʜᴀᴍᴍᴀᴅ 𝕌sᴀᴍᴀ 𝕊ɪʀᴀᴊ (@usama3_siraj) February 26, 2024
Mind blowing
SAIM AYUB with another mind-blowing shot! Peshawar is on fire 🔥 🔥#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvsIU #PSL2024 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/LzIRe5p5qf— SOHAIL (@msohail_95) February 26, 2024
Classic
This boy is something else 🤩— Abdullah Mughal (@AbdulahMughal07) February 26, 2024
Class written all over his strokes 📷
#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvIU #SaimAyub #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/I4goCKuqsl
Stylish shot
Stylish Batsman🥵🥵#SaimAyub #IUvsPZ— Hamza Shah (@hamzahunnyawr) February 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/fShsj8BYNs
Awaited one
We were waiting for this 😏— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2024
No look shot from Saim Ayub 💥#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/n3K7BAmlB1