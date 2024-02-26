PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

‌Following a stellar 136-run partnership last night, Peshawar Zalmi's openers, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, took the crease as Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan chose to bowl first. The Azam-Ayub pair made an impactful start, amassing 11 runs in the first over. While Agha Salman's excellent bowling limited them to five runs in the second over, the duo quickly regained momentum. In the third over, they accelerated, scoring 17 runs, highlighted by Saim Ayub's spectacular 'no-look' six in the opening ball of the subsequent over.