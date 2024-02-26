More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter in awe as Saim Ayub effortlessly smashes 'no look six' with unparalleled finesse

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nothing is more special for a batter than delivering an exceptional performance blended with some extraordinary power hitting. Something similar was replicated by Peshawar Zalmi’s star opener Saim Ayub who smashed a huge ‘no look’ six on a full-length ball off Islamabad’s Tymal Mills.

‌Following a stellar 136-run partnership last night, Peshawar Zalmi's openers, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub, took the crease as Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan chose to bowl first. The Azam-Ayub pair made an impactful start, amassing 11 runs in the first over. While Agha Salman's excellent bowling limited them to five runs in the second over, the duo quickly regained momentum. In the third over, they accelerated, scoring 17 runs, highlighted by Saim Ayub's spectacular 'no-look' six in the opening ball of the subsequent over.

In the first ball of the first over, Tymal Mills sent down a full-length ball, aiming it towards the middle. Meanwhile, Ayub skillfully manoeuvred the ball, executing a scoop over fine leg for a six. Without a single glance at the trajectory of the soaring six, he captivated the crowd's attention as he scooped the ball into the air.

The Twitterverse was astonished by Ayub’s brilliant six and took to social media to heat out their emotions. 

