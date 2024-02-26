PSL 2024 | Twitter lauds Arif Yaqoob’s brilliant fifer and Babar’s splendid ton as Peshawar beat Islamabad United

Islamabad United began their innings with an impressive performance from openers Colin Munro and Jordan Cox. Their aggressive batting propelled the team to a score of 31/0 within the first four overs. The momentum, however, shifted when Luke Wood of Peshawar Zalmi claimed the wicket of Cox during the powerplay. Despite the setback, Islamabad's captain Shadab Khan and Munro steadied the ship, reaching 45/1 by the conclusion of the powerplay. The situation took a challenging turn for Islamabad when Peshawar's spinner Arif Yaqoob dismissed Shadab Khan shortly after the powerplay, leaving the team at 63/2 after nine overs. With the departure of Agha Salman in the 10th over, the responsibility to steer the innings fell on the shoulders of Azam Khan and Munro. The duo showcased excellent batting prowess, guiding Islamabad to 116/3 by the 13th over, with Munro achieving his half-century in 49 deliveries. The Azam-Munro partnership seemed to be slipping the match away from Peshawar Zalmi. Subsequently, Azam Khan reached his half-century in just 21 deliveries, marking the fastest half-century of the season. Islamabad United's batting displayed dominance, reaching a formidable score of 173/3 in 17 overs, with Azam and Munro posing a significant threat to Peshawar's bowlers. However, the Peshawar side found a moment of relief when Naveen-ul-Haq took Azam's wicket, breaking the formidable 106-run partnership. Heightening the match's intensity, Munro succumbed to Arif Yaqoob's outstanding spin bowling, causing the momentum to gradually favour the Peshawar side. Islamabad's worries deepened as Yaqoob continued his impact, claiming the crucial wickets of Faheem Ashraf and Hunain Shah and finishing with a figure of 5/27. With a dramatic turn of events, the Peshawar bowling unit, spearheaded by Yaqoob turned the game as Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by eight runs.