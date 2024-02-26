WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts after Arundhati’s bold send-off following Poonam Khemnar’s dismissal
Cricket is seen as a clash of mental resilience and skill, but when two big teams face off, heightened adrenaline driven celebrations steal the spotlight. Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy did something similar when she aggressively sent off UP Warriorz Poonam Khemnar after dismissing her.
On the fifth ball of the 15th over, Arundhati bowled a full toss delivery Poonam skillfully scooped it towards short fine leg. Shikha Pandey, who was positioned there, made an effortless catch, leading to Poonam's departure. Arundhati's immediate celebration included a pointing gesture towards the pavilion. Following this, she exchanged a quick high five with skipper Meg Lanning, while Jemimah Rodrigues of Capitals joined in the celebration of Poonam's wicket.
Social media platforms were flooded with expressions of emotion and discussions about Arundhati's celebration.
February 26, 2024
Arundhati Reddy to Poonam Khemnar, THATS OUT!! Caught!!
#WPL2024
Poonam Khemnar with her version of the NatMeg for four. Shikha Pandey has a wry smile.
Marizanne Kapp - @ProteasWomenCSA Giant gives flier to @DelhiCapitals
4-1-5-3
She has now most maidens in @wplt20
Anything above 140 ,better dissolve the franchise
It's all smiles in the @DelhiCapitals camp
Shweta Sehrawat looking in fine touch for the @UPWarriorz as they reach 96/6 with 4 overs to go!
Match Centre 💻📱https://t.co/YnKaBW7IeD#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/juuTTIiFQT
What a spell by Marizanne Kapp..!!!
STUNNING DELIVERY💥💥😍😍🤯...!!! DELHI CAPITALS ON FIRE 🔥🔥🔥...!!!
Being cheeky against Arundhati is clearly not easy
That aggression. That damn aggression 🔥
𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁!
with a strong bowling performance on display 🙌 #UPW are 40/4 at the halfway stage
#DhruvJurel #INDvENG #RohitSharma #WPL2024 #HanumaVihari pic.twitter.com/9005mIloXH