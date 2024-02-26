More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts after Arundhati’s bold send-off following Poonam Khemnar’s dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cricket is seen as a clash of mental resilience and skill, but when two big teams face off, heightened adrenaline driven celebrations steal the spotlight. Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy did something similar when she aggressively sent off UP Warriorz Poonam Khemnar after dismissing her.

‌After losing the first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the UP Warriorz faced a challenging start with the bat as the Delhi Capitals opted to bowl. Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp dismantled the UP top order, leaving the scorecard at 21/3 by the end of the powerplay. The woes persisted for the Warriors, losing Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire, with their side struggling at 79/5 after 14 overs. The trouble further deepened as Arundhati Reddy picked up Poonam Khemnar's wicket, culminating in a bold celebration, adding further concern for the UP side.

On the fifth ball of the 15th over, Arundhati bowled a full toss delivery Poonam skillfully scooped it towards short fine leg. Shikha Pandey, who was positioned there, made an effortless catch, leading to Poonam's departure. Arundhati's immediate celebration included a pointing gesture towards the pavilion. Following this, she exchanged a quick high five with skipper Meg Lanning, while Jemimah Rodrigues of Capitals joined in the celebration of Poonam's wicket.

Social media platforms were flooded with expressions of emotion and discussions about Arundhati's celebration.

