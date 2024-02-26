WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts after Arundhati’s bold send-off following Poonam Khemnar’s dismissal

‌After losing the first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the UP Warriorz faced a challenging start with the bat as the Delhi Capitals opted to bowl. Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp dismantled the UP top order, leaving the scorecard at 21/3 by the end of the powerplay. The woes persisted for the Warriors, losing Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire, with their side struggling at 79/5 after 14 overs. The trouble further deepened as Arundhati Reddy picked up Poonam Khemnar's wicket, culminating in a bold celebration, adding further concern for the UP side.