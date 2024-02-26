More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter praises Shafali-Lanning duo as Delhi Capitals dominate UP Warriorz in lopsided match

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a splendid all-round effort, Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in Bengaluru. Chasing 120 runs, the Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma exhibited excellence from the beginning, constructing an impressive 119-run partnership that propelled their team to a triumphant win.

‌Delhi Captals’s decision to bowl first worked great for them as they managed to dismantle the UP Warriorz top-order in the powerplay. Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp took the important wickets of Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy with the Warriorz reeling at 21/3 at the end of the powerplay. The worry further heightened as Grace Harris was dismissed for a meagre 18 balls and 17 runs. However, the Warriorz middle order saw few stable partnerships between Shweta Sehrawat and Poonam Khemnar, but it was not sufficient for them as they lost quick wickets thereafter. With half of the team gone back, the UP Warriorz looked weak with the scorecard at 64/5 in 13 overs. During the slog overs of the innings, a stable 24-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Sehrawat took the UP Warriorz to a modest 119/9.

The Delhi Capitals made an impressive start, with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma launching an aggressive assault on the UP bowlers right from the beginning. The duo took their team to a score of 57/0 by the end of the powerplay. The partnership between Lanning and Verma became a cause for concern for UP as the pair propelled Delhi to 82/0 after 10 overs. The Delhi openers continued their onslaught, leading their team to a resounding victory. Verma displayed her excellence scoring a half-century in 36 deliveries, while Lanning impressed by reaching her fifty in just 42 deliveries. Despite Lanning's departure with just one run needed for victory, Jemimah Rodrigues efficiently wrapped up the game in 14.2 overs, securing a convincing win by a margin of nine wickets.

Kapp on fire

pic.twitter.com/8hK9dKDQBG

— Shanaka Kundu (@KunduShanaka) February 26, 2024

Again!

pic.twitter.com/bJwQEeteJE

— Shanaka Kundu (@KunduShanaka) February 26, 2024

Fantastic spell

pic.twitter.com/r52nl7wBHE

— Shanaka Kundu (@KunduShanaka) February 26, 2024

Got her

Marizanne Kapp gets Tahlia McGrath 💪

Marizanne Kapp spell tonight in the WPL against UP Warriorz:



4-1-5-3...!!! 🔥

#WPL2024 #TATAWPL #UPWvDC #MarizanneKapp

pic.twitter.com/IZT2Ss4YS7

— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) February 26, 2024

VK energy

That shot of Shefali verma just gives vibe of VK to Haris Rauf 👑👑#WPL#DCvsUPW

— Nerd Nucleus (@nerdNuclues) February 26, 2024

Brisk start

The @DelhiCapitals openers off to a brisk start in the chase!



Fifty partnership 🆙 between Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning 🔥🤝#DC 57/0 at the end of powerplay.



Match Centre 💻📱https://t.co/YnKaBW7IeD#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/mRDFveV6iM

— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 26, 2024

Enjoying it

#WPL2024



A familar sight from WPL 2023. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning enjoying their partnership in the middle.https://t.co/lZ3jDfUyrm pic.twitter.com/BZ5Y8VGDGn

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 26, 2024

Lol

Babar Azam inspired by WPL....

— Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) February 26, 2024

Unfortunate

#WPL2024 Gouher Sultana nearly gets Meg Lanning in her first WPL over. Dropped. Unfortunate for the veteran.https://t.co/lZ3jDfUyrm pic.twitter.com/CeQkvlIDy0

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 26, 2024

Huge difference is there

WPL>>PSL#PSL: Lumber one league in the world 😆 pic.twitter.com/TP1Vka6Jz9

— Wahida ️🇦🇫 (@Wahida_Afghan) February 26, 2024

