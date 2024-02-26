WPL 2024 | Twitter praises Shafali-Lanning duo as Delhi Capitals dominate UP Warriorz in lopsided match

‌Delhi Captals’s decision to bowl first worked great for them as they managed to dismantle the UP Warriorz top-order in the powerplay. Delhi’s Marizanne Kapp took the important wickets of Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy with the Warriorz reeling at 21/3 at the end of the powerplay. The worry further heightened as Grace Harris was dismissed for a meagre 18 balls and 17 runs. However, the Warriorz middle order saw few stable partnerships between Shweta Sehrawat and Poonam Khemnar, but it was not sufficient for them as they lost quick wickets thereafter. With half of the team gone back, the UP Warriorz looked weak with the scorecard at 64/5 in 13 overs. During the slog overs of the innings, a stable 24-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Sehrawat took the UP Warriorz to a modest 119/9.