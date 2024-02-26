WPL 2024 | Twitter praises Shafali-Lanning duo as Delhi Capitals dominate UP Warriorz in lopsided match
In a splendid all-round effort, Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in Bengaluru. Chasing 120 runs, the Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma exhibited excellence from the beginning, constructing an impressive 119-run partnership that propelled their team to a triumphant win.
The Delhi Capitals made an impressive start, with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma launching an aggressive assault on the UP bowlers right from the beginning. The duo took their team to a score of 57/0 by the end of the powerplay. The partnership between Lanning and Verma became a cause for concern for UP as the pair propelled Delhi to 82/0 after 10 overs. The Delhi openers continued their onslaught, leading their team to a resounding victory. Verma displayed her excellence scoring a half-century in 36 deliveries, while Lanning impressed by reaching her fifty in just 42 deliveries. Despite Lanning's departure with just one run needed for victory, Jemimah Rodrigues efficiently wrapped up the game in 14.2 overs, securing a convincing win by a margin of nine wickets.
Kapp on fire
Again!
Fantastic spell
Got her
Marizanne Kapp gets Tahlia McGrath 💪— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) February 26, 2024
Marizanne Kapp spell tonight in the WPL against UP Warriorz:
4-1-5-3...!!! 🔥
#WPL2024 #TATAWPL #UPWvDC #MarizanneKapp
pic.twitter.com/IZT2Ss4YS7
VK energy
That shot of Shefali verma just gives vibe of VK to Haris Rauf 👑👑#WPL#DCvsUPW— Nerd Nucleus (@nerdNuclues) February 26, 2024
Brisk start
The @DelhiCapitals openers off to a brisk start in the chase!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 26, 2024
Fifty partnership 🆙 between Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning 🔥🤝#DC 57/0 at the end of powerplay.
Match Centre 💻📱https://t.co/YnKaBW7IeD#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/mRDFveV6iM
Enjoying it
#WPL2024— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 26, 2024
A familar sight from WPL 2023. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning enjoying their partnership in the middle.https://t.co/lZ3jDfUyrm pic.twitter.com/BZ5Y8VGDGn
Lol
Babar Azam inspired by WPL....— Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) February 26, 2024
Unfortunate
#WPL2024 Gouher Sultana nearly gets Meg Lanning in her first WPL over. Dropped. Unfortunate for the veteran.https://t.co/lZ3jDfUyrm pic.twitter.com/CeQkvlIDy0— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 26, 2024
Huge difference is there
WPL>>PSL#PSL: Lumber one league in the world 😆 pic.twitter.com/TP1Vka6Jz9— Wahida ️🇦🇫 (@Wahida_Afghan) February 26, 2024