Namibia's Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton breaks record for fastest T20I ton with 33-ball blitzkrieg versus Nepal

The 22-year-old accumulated 24 runs off his next six deliveries, of which only one failed to reach the fence, and then struck three more fours and two more sixes to send the Nepalese attack into a tailspin. Loftie-Eaton brought up the three-figure mark with a four midway through the 19th over and celebrated the feat with ecstatic jubilation, complete with a deafening roar and fist pumps. He eventually departed on 101 off 36 deliveries with four balls to go in the innings, his knock laced with 11 hits to eight strikes beyond the ropes. The effort was part of a domineering 135-run stand off just 52 deliveries with Malan Kruger (59* off 48) to take Namibia to a mammoth total of 206/4 at the end of their 20 overs.