Namibia's Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton breaks record for fastest T20I ton with 33-ball blitzkrieg versus Nepal
Loftie-Eaton struck eight maximums and 11 boundaries to better Kushal Malla's previous record of 34-balls|
Cricket Namibia
Middle-order power-hitter Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton smashed his way into the history books on Tuesday with a 33-ball century in the tri-series opener against Nepal. The previous record holder Kushal Malla was also a part of the encounter and had achieved his feat at the Asian Games 2023.
The 22-year-old accumulated 24 runs off his next six deliveries, of which only one failed to reach the fence, and then struck three more fours and two more sixes to send the Nepalese attack into a tailspin. Loftie-Eaton brought up the three-figure mark with a four midway through the 19th over and celebrated the feat with ecstatic jubilation, complete with a deafening roar and fist pumps. He eventually departed on 101 off 36 deliveries with four balls to go in the innings, his knock laced with 11 hits to eight strikes beyond the ropes. The effort was part of a domineering 135-run stand off just 52 deliveries with Malan Kruger (59* off 48) to take Namibia to a mammoth total of 206/4 at the end of their 20 overs.
Loftie-Eaton played a pivotal role with the ball as well by dismissing opposition skipper Rohit Paudel after a marauding 24-ball 42 and ended with figures of 2/29 from his three overs. Incidentally, Kushal Malla could only manage 31 runs in the encounter after seeing his record broken by the Namibian batter, having scored a 34-ball ton against Mongolia at the Asian Games 2023 en route to a team total of 314/3 which remains a record. The hosts were eventually bowled out 20 runs short of Namibia's score with Loftie-Eaton unsurprisingly bagging the man of the match honours.
Namibia next take on the Netherlands in Kirtipur on Thursday followed by return encounters in the double round-robin tri-series.