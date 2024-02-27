PSL | Twitter reacts as Pakistani trademark 'double-feint' misfield leaves Sikandar Raza seething

Usman Khan turned a length delivery off the middle stump between square leg and midwicket for a single with the ambitions of coming back for a quick second. Sensing the urgency of the situation, both Jahandad and Zaman raced from the boundary in the deep to get to the ball, and in a miscommunication typical of Pakistan, the duo ended up running past each other while the ball bisected their legs perfectly to run towards the boundary. Not only were the batters able to get back for a second run but ended up sneaking a bonus third run and unsurprisingly, Raza was left screaming in a fit of rage at his inefficient teammates.