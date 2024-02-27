More Options

PSL | Twitter reacts as Pakistani trademark 'double-feint' misfield leaves Sikandar Raza seething

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sikandar Raza was beside himself after an embarrassing fielding blooper cost his team two extra runs

PSL

No one can lay claim to cricket's blooper reels like Pakistan given their uncanny ability to manufacture on-field mishaps. Tuesday was no different as Sikandar Raza, who must've seen his fair share of misfields doing the rounds in associate cricket, was left raging at Pakistan's fielding standards.

Despite losing skipper Mohammad Rizwan for a five-ball duck in the first over itself, Multan Sultans adopted a gung-ho approach with the bat to race to 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. The in-form Reeza Hendricks seemed to be at his fluent best and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi unsurprisingly turned to Sikandar Raza in hopes of curbing the scoring rate of the visitors. The Zimbabwean phenom obliged by allowing just six runs off the first five deliveries and would have got away with an excellent seven-run over, were it not for Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan ruining his excellent effort.

Usman Khan turned a length delivery off the middle stump between square leg and midwicket for a single with the ambitions of coming back for a quick second. Sensing the urgency of the situation, both Jahandad and Zaman raced from the boundary in the deep to get to the ball, and in a miscommunication typical of Pakistan, the duo ended up running past each other while the ball bisected their legs perfectly to run towards the boundary. Not only were the batters able to get back for a second run but ended up sneaking a bonus third run and unsurprisingly, Raza was left screaming in a fit of rage at his inefficient teammates.

Twitterati, however, chose to see the humorous side of the event and were quick to troll the shambolic level of fielding being exhibited at the very elite level.

