PSL | Twitter reacts as Shaheen sounds Rizwan death knell with brilliant setup in battle of Pakistan's stalwarts

Shaheen began the match with a gentle outswinger on off stump that was cautiously driven towards cover for no runs. The left-arm quick further got the crowd moving with some extravagant swing on the ensuing delivery that was left alone by Rizwan for good reason, unaware that he was being setup for a death blow. Shaheen angled two inswingers thereafter down Rizwan's pads, one of which beat the 31-year-old to thump into his pads while the other glanced off the thigh pad towards the boundary. With Rizwan clearly struggling to read the pacer, Afridi brought the shutters down with a ball on a similar line to the first two outswingers, only this time flicking his wrist inwards to generate one and a half degrees of swing -- the most amongst the five deliveries -- to clip the inside edge of a driving Rizwan and shatter the stumps.