PSL | Twitter reacts as Shaheen sounds Rizwan death knell with brilliant setup in battle of Pakistan's stalwarts
Shaheen Afridi builds up to his trademark eagle celebration after lighting up Mohammad Rizwan's stumps|
Lahore Qalandars
Perhaps the greatest thing franchise T20 cricket has done for fans is offer regular showdowns between a country's premier bowlers and batters. In the battle between Men in Green's flagbearers in Lahore on Tuesday, it was Shaheen Afridi who came up trumps by dismantling Mohammad Rizwan's stumps.
Shaheen began the match with a gentle outswinger on off stump that was cautiously driven towards cover for no runs. The left-arm quick further got the crowd moving with some extravagant swing on the ensuing delivery that was left alone by Rizwan for good reason, unaware that he was being setup for a death blow. Shaheen angled two inswingers thereafter down Rizwan's pads, one of which beat the 31-year-old to thump into his pads while the other glanced off the thigh pad towards the boundary. With Rizwan clearly struggling to read the pacer, Afridi brought the shutters down with a ball on a similar line to the first two outswingers, only this time flicking his wrist inwards to generate one and a half degrees of swing -- the most amongst the five deliveries -- to clip the inside edge of a driving Rizwan and shatter the stumps.
Rizwan was left peering back at the stumps to figure out what he had just experienced while Shaheen wheeled away with his finger pointed high towards the crowd and eventually breaking out into his trademark eagle celebration, much to Twitterati's delight.
