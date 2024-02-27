PSL | Usman Khan headlines Multan carnage to hand Lahore massive sixth defeat on the trot

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi got his side off to a dream start by dispatching counterpart Mohammad Rizwan for a five-ball duck in the first over with an exhibition of swing bowling. However, that is where the side's bowling efforts peaked as Reeza Hendricks and Usman Khan took them to the cleaners thereon to race to 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. Even after Sikandar Raza ended the rapid 70-run stand by dismissing the Proteas for a 27-ball 40, Usman showed no signs of slowing down and brought up a 31-ball half-century with the scorecard reading 117/2 after 12 overs. Tayyab Tahir added to the hosts' misery with a quickfire 14-ball cameo of 21 runs and while the Qalandars hoped for respite after Carlos Brathwaite had him holed out at the end of the 15th over, the wicket only unleashed Iftikhar Ahmed's fury in the death overs. The lethal finished took charge thereon to smash two fours and three maximums in his unbeaten blitzkrieg of 40, leaving Usman little time to get to the three-figure mark. The Emirati batter consequently top-edged a ball to deep point in the final over four runs short of a third T20 century but the effort nevertheless helped set a dominant target of 215.